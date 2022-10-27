How college became so expensive, and how we can turn it around, according to a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
capitalbnews.org
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Changed The Laws Of Virginia With The Desire To Learn To Read And Write
There were fears among slave owners and colonialists that if the enslaved were given the opportunity to read and write, they would plot revolts and flee the plantations. Due to these impediments, the enslaved were forced to hide in order to learn to read and write. According to the Encyclopedia...
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
CNBC
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, tweets unfounded, anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted out a since-deleted, unfounded and anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory Sunday morning about the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from a website that has a history of publishing false information. Musk responded to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when...
historynet.com
How to Cram the Complexities of the Vietnam War Into 144 Pages? This Book Does It.
Andrew Wiest is the founding director of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at the University of Southern Mississippi. These credentials suit him well for the daunting task of summarizing the United States’ war in Indochina in “The Vietnam War 1956-75.”. He begins in...
Perspective: I thought a lot about America’s religious diversity. Then I heard a Muslim call to prayer in the blue notes of jazz
Although most prevailing stories about religious freedom in America involve white Christians, there are remarkable stories of faith in the histories of Muslims, African Americans and others.
On this day in history, Nov. 1, 1800, John Adams becomes first president to live in the White House
John Adams, in the final months of his administration, became the first American president to live in the new executive mansion, later dubbed the White House, on Nov. 1, 1800.
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court dismissed Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) request to not testify in the investigation into the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, reports NBC News. The move came after an investigation into a pair of post-election phone calls between Graham and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he questioned Raffensperger's power to reject certain absentee ballots. Graham avoided answering questions in the probe by submitting an emergency request to the court arguing that "he should not have to abide by the subpoena" due to his current role as a senator. In the unsigned order, says CNN, the justices agreed that Graham could not be asked to talk specifically about issues related to his legislative role. However, he can still be questioned more generally about election interference in Georgia. "Accordingly," the Supreme Court said, "a stay or injunction is not necessary to safeguard the Senator's speech or debate clause immunity." The South Carolina senator will now have to appear for testimony and could face questioning as soon as November 17.
CNBC
New York City pay transparency law takes effect on Nov. 1
A new law in New York City will require employers to post salary ranges for open roles starting Nov. 1. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team discuss.
Comments / 1