Greta Thunberg says that teenagers have been "betrayed" by those in power. The 19-year-old activist - who became known around the world when she staged regular school strikes outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018 to protest against climate change and has gone on to become a figurehead of the movement - recently announced her decision to avoid COP27 this month in Egypt, having accused the United Nations of "green-washing" their annual summit but when asked how she felt about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also choosing to also skip the event, she noted that it was a sign of government failure.

2 HOURS AGO