ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

Greta Thunberg says teenagers have been betrayed by people in power

Greta Thunberg says that teenagers have been "betrayed" by those in power. The 19-year-old activist - who became known around the world when she staged regular school strikes outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018 to protest against climate change and has gone on to become a figurehead of the movement - recently announced her decision to avoid COP27 this month in Egypt, having accused the United Nations of "green-washing" their annual summit but when asked how she felt about UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also choosing to also skip the event, she noted that it was a sign of government failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy