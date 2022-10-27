Read full article on original website
Schumer, Biden caught on hot mic in Syracuse: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race
Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs in nearby Clay. But the conversation showed they were also focused on the near future with the 2022 midterm elections.
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
Biden torched for claiming gas was over $5 when he took office: 'The lies are staggering'
President Biden was blasted Thursday for what many called "outright lies" after he asserted that gas prices were $5 per gallon when he took office. Biden appeared at the Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, to praise a $100 billion commitment from Micron to build a massive semiconductor in the area. During his comments, he turned to praising his own administration for its work on infrastructure and the economy.
President Biden’s exit from Syracuse causes large backup on I-690 West
Syracuse, N.Y. — President Joe Biden’s motorcade out of Syracuse Thursday evening caused a large traffic jam on Interstate 690 West in Syracuse. Vehicles were backed up on the highway between the Burnet Avenue Exit and South Townsend Street Exit near the I-81 Exit, according to state Department of Transportation maps and cameras. All lanes of the highway appeared to be backed up.
President Biden and Micron Diss Boise For Big New York Moment
President Biden is all about Boise-based Micron, but he will not be visiting Idaho soon. The president will visit New York state on Thursday to celebrate his CHIPs and Science Act. The facility in upstate New York is rumored to be the largest semiconductor facility in the country. We are still determining if Micron cheerleader Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be at the president's side.
Schumer, GOP challenger Pinion debate inflation, abortion and more
Inflation, abortion and a range of other national issues dominated the first and only debate between Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer and his longshot Republican challenger, Joe Pinion, on Sunday. The longtime incumbent, who serves as majority leader of the Senate, sought to take the high road as Pinion...
Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll
Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
Flying out of Syracuse Thursday?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A statement has been released about TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction) in relation to the Presidental visit to Syracuse on Thursday, October 27. You might be asking yourself, what happens if I have a flight out of SYR tomorrow? The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA), operator of Syracuse Handcock International Airport says […]
Democrats insist Joe Biden’s low midterms profile is smart strategy
The unpopular president has made far fewer campaign appearances in the off-year election than his predecessors
Midterms 2022: Biden is headed to Florida
Here are updates from the key elections taking place on Nov. 8, from Georgia to Arizona. Read more.
NBC News
Biden hits the stump for a closing argument on the economy
SYRACUSE — Faced with the prospect of losing Democratic majorities in Congress, President Joe Biden returned to a key battleground district to defend his administration’s economic record and tout a significant investment in domestic manufacturing. Announcing a $100 billion investment for computer chips by Micron Technology — a...
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is now a podcaster
Quake Media is a monthly subscription podcasting company that was founded in 2019. It’s an amalgamation of the talk radio and podcasting format; if Sirius XM and YouTube had an offspring.
