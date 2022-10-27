ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning.

Boy, 7, dies after being shot by a stray bullet near Humboldt Park

According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

There is currently no one in custody and the police are still investigating the incident.

