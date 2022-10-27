Read full article on original website
Linday Lohan's husband is 'the best'
Lindsay Lohan's husband is "the best". The 36-year-old actress married financier Bader Shammas over the summer and she has praised her spouse for bring a great source of support. Asked who she turns to when she needs help, she said: "I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person....
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood
Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.
Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a 'great dad' amid their divorce
Gisele Bundchen thinks Tom Brady is a "great dad" amid their divorce. The 42-year-old model married sports star Tom, 45, since 2009 and has children Benjamin, 12, Vivian, nine, with him but the pair announced their divorce had been finalised on Friday (28.10.22) but a source has alleged the kids have been "slowly getting used" to the idea of their separation for some time.
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween (31.10.22). Khloe's son's face was...
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
Tim Roth's son dead at 25
The 'Hateful Eight' actor and his wife Nikki are mourning the loss of Cormac Roth, who passed away on 16 October at the age of 25 after battling cancer. Cormac's family said in a statement: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.
Chris Redd recovering after comedy club attack
Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night (26.10.22) but TMZ.com now reports he's on the mend and is said to be feeling "very happy and fortunate".
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
James Corden has stopped Googling himself
James Corden has stopped Googling himself. The Late Late Show host, 44, admitted he can no longer tolerate seeing the abuse he receives online, and says it does not match up with the friendliness he experiences from fans on the street. He told The Times newspaper on Saturday (29.10.22): “I’ve...
Maneskin to release third album RUSH! in January
Maneskin have announced their third studio album, ‘RUSH!’. The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023. Recent singles that are likely to feature include ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel', while a new song called 'Kool Kids'...
Ioan Gruffudd’s MS sufferer girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals ‘droopy left eye and cheek’
Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace has revealed her “droopy left eye and cheek” after admitting she had “aggressive” multiple sclerosis. The actress, 34, posted three photographs of herself on Instagram on Sunday (30.10.22) alongside which she said she has undergone brain and spine MRIs after experiencing “spasming, nerve pain and numbness”.
Keke Palmer wants to keep her future children 'grounded'
Keke Palmer wants her future children to be "grounded." The 28-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from Darius Jackson earlier this year but explained that she wants to be an "inspiration" to any children she may have in the future and wants them to "know more" than she does.
Matthew Perry receive supportive texts from ‘Friends’ co-stars
Matthew Perry has received supportive texts from his ‘Friends’ co-stars. The 53-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom for its 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, battled for years to keep his drug and alcohol addiction secret from his fellow actors on the show but said he now hopes they read his autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ about his fight to recover.
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own movies
Tim Burton refuses to watch his own films and compares seeing clips of his work to attending a funeral. The director has produced memorable movies such as 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Batman Returns' and 'Beetlejuice' but he's confessed he doesn't enjoy watching the films he's created - and actively avoids having to watch any of them back.
