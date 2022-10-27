King Charles is to host a special pre-conference reception ahead of the COP27 summit in Egypt. It was previously confirmed the monarch will not be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in in Sharm el-Sheikh but it's now been revealed he will bring together around 200 international business leaders, campaigners and politicians at Buckingham Palace in London for an event to mark the end of the UK's presidency of COP26.

