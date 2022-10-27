ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

USDA allocates $759 million to expand rural high-speed Internet

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has allocated $759 million to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities in the United States and U.S. territories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406Tjo_0ioywovb00
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Thursday that the Biden administration has allocated $759 million to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities in the United States and U.S. territories. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

A press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said part of the funding will come from the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

"People living in rural towns across the nation need high-speed internet to run their businesses, go to school, and connect with their loved ones," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday.

"The $750 million in loans and grants comes from the third funding found of the ReConnect Program" read the press release. The ReConnect Program is an initiative that provides loans and grants for infrastructure upgrades to bring broadband internet to more communities.

ReConnect program grants include:

$17.5 million issued to North Carolina's AccessOn Networks Incorporated "to connect thousands of people, 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 education facilities to high-speed internet in Halifax and Warren counties."

$12.6 million allocated to Tekstar Communications "to deploy a fiber-to-premises network to connect thousands of people, 171 farms, 103 businesses and an education facility to high-speed internet in Douglas, Otter Trail, St. Louis, Stearns and Todd counties in Minnesota."

$18.7 million allocated to Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association "to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network connecting thousands of people, 898 farms, 110 businesses and 17 educational facilities to high-speed internet in Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln and Washington counties."

The USDA is granting awards in 24 U.S. states as well as "awards to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, and the utility authorities for the Navajo Nation and the Tohono O'odham Nation."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program

America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)
Agriculture Online

Farmers say cover crops are on 40% of cropland

Cover crops are more popular than previously known, according to a USDA survey. Growers reported using cover crops on 40% of their cropland in 2021, suggesting a sizable increase from the 15.4 million acres of cover crops listed in the 2017 Census of Agriculture; the two dozen “principal crops” covered 317 million acres last year.
moneytalksnews.com

The Best Home Internet Provider in Every Region of the U.S.

Ever wonder whether everyone hates their internet provider, or if it’s just you?. J.D. Power has released its 2022 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which identifies the companies consumers are most satisfied with in each region of the U.S. through a survey of nearly 23,000 customers. It...
ALABAMA STATE
19thnews.org

The Biden administration wants to expand broadband access and job opportunities for women and people of color

How can The 19th best serve you? Take our survey to help our team continue to build an independent news organization that reflects your needs. The federal government is investing $65 billion in expanding broadband, and two-thirds of that money will be directed toward programs that encourage better hiring and retention practices for women and people of color, who have been severely underrepresented in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
Richard Scott

Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residentsGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
News-Medical.net

Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can't demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said.Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter

The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
NEVADA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
472K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy