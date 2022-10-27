Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flat Tops; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Flat Tops and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
