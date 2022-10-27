Effective: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO