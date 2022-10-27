Read full article on original website
Carbon County Adds Day for In-Person Voting
On Tuesday afternoon, Carbon County announced that it will be adding an additional day to in-person voting due to delayed mail-in ballots. According to a release from Carbon County on Friday, ballots were delayed due to a processing issue with the printing vendor for election ballots. Friday’s announcement stated that ballots were with the United States Postal Service and were working their way through the process.
Hidden Splendor Welcomed to Emery County
Yet another Emery County business was celebrated and welcomed to Huntington by the Emery County Business Chamber on Friday morning. This business is the Hidden Splendor Floral, Bakery and Boutique, owned and operated by Tammy Oviatt and Savannah Gressmen. The duo previously operated Gordon’s Floral for more than 30 years...
5th Annual Economic Summit Hosted at USUE
The 2022 Eastern Utah Economic Summit was hosted for the fifth year at USU Eastern in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on Oct. 26-27. The summit provided a chance to learn and recognize the outstanding businesses of Eastern Utah,. The summit was kicked off on Wednesday evening with a western...
Active Re-Entry Hosts Halloween Carnival
Active Re-Entry hosted its annual Halloween party on Friday at the Carbon County Event Center. This year’s theme was based around the carnival atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed traditional games such as ring-toss, Skee-Ball and milk bottle toss. All members were encouraged to dress up for an afternoon of games. Hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy were served as well.
Wellington Welcomes New Police Officer, City Treasurer
During last week’s Wellington City Council meeting, there were two separate appointments and oath of office ceremonies conducted. The first was for the city’s new treasurer, Nicole Oveson. Oveson repeated after Wellington City Recorder Rebecca Evans while she took the oath, solemnly swearing that she would support, obey...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah — Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
ECSO Receives a Witchy and Generous Donation
On Oct. 27, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received an unexpected donation. “Today, we realized that not all witches are wicked,” shared the ECSO. “Well, maybe a Wee Bit Wicked!”. The donation came from the Wee Bit Wicked Witches group, who has been dressing up and...
Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
Price Elks Lodge to Host Chili Cook-Off
Put your chili skills to the test at the Price Elks Lodge #1550 chili cook-off. The friendly competition will take place on Nov. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. and contestants are still being accepted. Those that wish to participate are encouraged to bring their best, tastiest and spiciest chili to...
Angela “Angie” Smith
Angela “Angie” Smith passed away due to health complications on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. She was born in New Castle, Wyoming on July 14th, 1953, to William Gray and Dorothy (Vail) Alm. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming in 1971. She attended Casper College for 2 years. She had been married, but ultimately decided a spouse was not ideal for her.
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Pirates Battle Hard in Tourney
The #13 Pirates had a tough match-up with #4 Tabiona on Friday. Green River played the Tigers tough but fell in the first set 25-16. The Pirates played with more ferocity in the second set, but still came up short 25-22. At last in the third, Green River came through with a 25-17 victory to stay alive.
