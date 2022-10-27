Read full article on original website
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Calls Angels’ Mike Trout ‘One Of A Kind’ After Receiving Congratulatory Text Message
Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in seven years despite being home to two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. At the trade deadline, he was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Nolan Arenado Takes Home A Special Award This Offseason
The offseason came a little bit earlier than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals and their devoted fans. A season in which Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado put up MVP numbers while Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina enjoyed a farewell tour ended in disappointment when the Cards were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Dodgers Insider Reveals Latest Justin Turner Contract Update
Today, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman and slugger Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner thanks to his charitable and humanitarian efforts in the Los Angeles community, assisting youth sports programs, children and families dealing with critical illnesses, and homeless veterans. However, it’s not known yet whether or...
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Nolan Arenado Made A Wise Choice For The Future
St. Louis Cardinals fans were able to let out a collective sigh of relief on Saturday when it was learned that third baseman and slugger Nolan Arenado would not be opting out of the remaining five years of his contract with the team. There had been some growing concern over...
