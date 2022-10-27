Read full article on original website
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
Phys.org
Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers
Researchers at Fudan University, China, reviewed the fundamental mechanisms and recent developments in the selective laser sintering (SLS) of polymers, which is of great help for researchers to learn more about the fantastic additive manufacturing method of polymers. The review is published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing. The...
Phys.org
Atmospheric aerosol concentrations are decreasing, but ground measurements and climate models still differ
Published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, an international study shows that the number of atmospheric aerosol particles measured at observation sites across Europe has, on average, declined since the beginning of the 2000s. The declining trend was also observed by the climate models studied, but on average the relative decrease was lower in the models than in the ground measurements. There are clear differences between different models in how they describe seasonal variation. The study utilized long-term time series data from 21 observation sites and results from five different climate models.
Phys.org
Transition metal-doped iron oxide nanocrystals modulate MRI contrast performance
FDA-approved iron oxide nanocrystals (IONs) as negative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents are encountering challenges because of their low relaxation rate and coherent ferromagnetism. Although metal doping has been found as an efficient way to improve the magnetic property and MRI contrast performance, the systemic mechanism has been rarely discussed.
Phys.org
Combination microscopy and DNA analysis reveals new insights into the diet of polar cod
Polar cod is an important part of the food web of the Arctic. Sarah Maes (KU Leuven) and Fokje Schaafsma (Wageningen Marine Research) investigated the diet of polar cod from the Barents Sea, with the help of colleagues from the KU Leuven and the Alfred Wegener Institute. They did this by combining traditional microscopy with DNA analysis. The study resulted in new insights regarding the diet of polar cod which are now published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.
Phys.org
Physicists have proposed a theory of solidification of iron-nickel alloy
Physicists at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have created a theory for the solidification of iron-nickel (Fe-Ni) alloy (invar). They determined that an important role in the technology of creating invar products, namely in the solidification process, is played by the oncoming flow: when an alloy cools, the liquid layer flows on top of the solidified layer. If this process is regulated, it is possible to control the characteristics of the alloys, obtain a more uniform structure, and improve the properties of the final product.
Phys.org
The impact of deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle
An international team of researchers has attempted to assess the impact of both deforestation and afforestation on the global water cycle. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the group analyzes precipitation records along with hydrologically weighted leaf area indices to measure changes in surface water over a multiyear period.
Phys.org
Researchers determine three-dimensional structure of PAPP-A
Danish researchers have determined the three-dimensional structure of the proteolytic enzyme PAPP-A. The results may allow us to better understand the basic biology that regulates linear growth of vertebrates. The same regulatory mechanisms are also involved in several age-related diseases, and thus, the research is an important step towards the development of novel types of drugs.
Phys.org
New nanoparticle-based sensors can measure residual herbicides in food
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
Phys.org
Researchers collaborate to better understand the weak nuclear force
The weak nuclear force is currently not entirely understood, despite being one of the four fundamental forces of nature. In a pair of Physical Review Letters articles, a multi-institutional team, including theorists and experimentalists from Louisiana State University, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory and other institutions worked closely together to test physics beyond the "Standard Model" through high-precision measurements of nuclear beta decay.
Phys.org
New cellular protective mechanism discovered
A vast number of biological reactions occur inside cells, generating various byproducts. Some of these can be highly reactive molecules, and if they build up inside cells they can cause stress and damage. One class of these molecules, reactive sulfur species (RSS), are known to play biological functions, but it was unknown how cells respond to an accumulation of RSS. Now, researchers have described a system by which excess RSS can be actively transported out of cells.
Phys.org
Experiment helps predict effects of DART impact
On September 26, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos, a moonlet of the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, at 14,000 miles per hour. Prior to the impact, Southwest Research Institute engineers and scientists performed an experiment to study the cratering process that produces the mass of ejected materials and measures the subsequent momentum enhancement of the impact.
Phys.org
Land-based climate plans 'unrealistic': report
The world needs to set aside an area bigger than the United States for tree planting and other measures to meet climate pledges, according to research published Tuesday that warned against "unrealistic" carbon-cutting plans. Almost 200 nations will begin high-stakes UN climate talks in Egypt from November 6, as increasing...
Phys.org
Scientists uncover new clues about the climate and health impact of secondary organic aerosol particles
Peering inside common atmospheric particles is providing important clues to their climate and health effects, according to a new study by University of British Columbia chemists. Secondary organic aerosol (SOA) particles are ubiquitous in the atmosphere and play an important role in air quality and climate. They can add to...
Phys.org
First evidence that black mangroves can produce twins
Researchers at Wageningen University & Research have discovered that black mangrove trees can produce twins. While the phenomenon of twin seedlings was seen before in other mangrove species, this is likely the very first time it was observed in black mangrove trees. In the tropical plant nursery in Wageningen several...
Phys.org
Warning of the need to standardize the beach safety signage system in Spain
Safeguarding bathers should be a priority for institutions to prevent accidents. So, lifeguard services need to have global, understandable tools based, among other things, on adequate signage. Among these tools, beach safety flags are one of the proactive ways of protecting bathers from beach hazards and providing information on safe bathing conditions.
Phys.org
Overcoming the optical resolution limit
When measuring with light, the lateral extent of the structures that can be resolved by an optical imaging system is fundamentally diffraction limited. Overcoming this limitation is a topic of great interest in recent research, and several approaches have been published in this area. In a recent study published in...
Phys.org
Heavy payload balloon lifted to near-space heights
A high-altitude scientific balloon containing 1.2-ton payloads was lifted into the sky and reached an altitude of 30km in a demonstration test that helped validate the payload capacity of a near-space balloon platform. The flight test was conducted in northwestern China's Qinghai Province on September 30, 2022, by a research...
Phys.org
Study proves a generalization of Bell's theorem: Quantum correlations are genuinely tripartite and nonlocal
Quantum theory predicts the existence of so-called tripartite-entangled states, in which three quantum particles are related in a way that has no counterpart in classical physics. Theoretical physicists would like to understand how well new theories, alternatives to quantum theory, might be able to reproduce the behavior of these states.
