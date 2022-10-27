ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Missing 61-year-old Timpson man last seen leaving work found safe

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Willie McGuire has been found safe, according to officials.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a 61-year-old Timpson man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Van leaves people trapped, injured

Willie Daniel McGuire was last seen leaving his job at Nix Forestry on Oct. 14, and owns a brown 2000 Mercury Mountaineer and a white four-door Lexus with a gold stripe at the bottom and chrome wheels, according to officials.

McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lieutenant Investigator Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or Josh Tipton Constable Precinct 5 at 936-615-8223.

