Raleigh, NC

3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three youths were shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
Man charged in accidental shooting death of teen

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An Ayden man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after law enforcement said he accidentally shot and killed a Lenoir County teen. Kinston Police Department officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Vernon Ave. and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
