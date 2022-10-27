Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
cbs17
Child injured by gunfire in rolling road rage in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said. Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three youths were shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
wcti12.com
Man charged in accidental shooting death of teen
KINSTON, Lenoir County — An Ayden man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after law enforcement said he accidentally shot and killed a Lenoir County teen. Kinston Police Department officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Vernon Ave. and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Arrest made in Orange County road-rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rolling road rage situation throughout Orange County on Monday ended in the early morning Tuesday arrest of Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon...
cbs17
Shaw releases statement after sheriff denies claims of the HBCU’s president regarding I-85 bus search in SC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the way her students were treated by law enforcement in an Oct. 5 traffic stop. The university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on I-85 in an...
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for firearm charge
An Ayden man was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on October 12, 2021.
cbs17
4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Dad to be charged after Johnston County toddler dies in shooting
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
cbs17
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
cbs17
18-month-old injured in Oxford mass shooting released from hospital, police say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler injured in the mass shooting on Oct. 22 in downtown Oxford has been released from a hospital. Police said the 18-month-old girl was released sometime at the end of last week. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses of the shooting. Police have not arrested...
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
cbs17
Man shot, injured in Durham shooting Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday in Durham, according to police. This happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Wabash Street. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
