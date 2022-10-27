Three international college students from India killed and four others injured in Route 7 crash in Sheffield

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
franklincountynow.com
Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident
(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
Woman allegedly shoplifted from business three times in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.
Car crushed under tractor-trailer in Chicopee crash on Burnett Rd. Tuesday
The entire front half of a car became mangled underneath a tractor-trailer during a crash in Chicopee early Tuesday morning, according to the Chicopee Police Department. At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a grey Nissan Altima was crushed underneath the side of a tractor-trailer on Burnett Road, a Chicopee Police Department spokesperson stated.
Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow
A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Car wedged underneath tractor-trailer on Burnett Rd. in Chicopee
Chicopee police are dealing with an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.
Missing Montague woman has been found
72-year-old Joan Martin of Turners Falls has been located on Monday.
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Gunshots between side-by-side cars on W. Springfield highway injure 1, police say
An individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a Sunday afternoon shooting on a West Springfield highway, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. On Sunday at around 5:20 p.m., West Springfield dispatch received a call from a witness reporting a shooting on Route 5 northbound. While traveling south on Route...
Traffic: Truck crashed at Palmer exit
A truck crashed on the Palmer exit on Monday, causing traffic to back up.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Feeding Hills man turns himself in after deadly hit & run accident in East Longmeadow
A Feeding Hills man was arrested Friday after a deadly hit and run accident on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
fallriverreporter.com
3 college students killed, 5 others injured, in multi-vehicle crash on Massachusetts highway
Massachusetts State and local police are still investigating a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed three and hospitalized five people Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road in Sheffield. Three occupants of the Sienna, 27-year-old...
Three suspects identified in Chicopee armed robbery on Northern Drive
Three men were arrested for charges of armed robbery and illegal firearm possession following an incident on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest
Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
