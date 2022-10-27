Authorities in Palo Alto county have released details into an incident that led to several charges being filed against a juvenile. Back on October 23rd shortly before 2am, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a suspicious juvenile male in the 17-hundred block of Washington Street in Ruthven. The 14-year-old fled when authorities tried make contact with him. He was caught a short time later about a block away. Upon investigating, the juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

