Sarah L. Dvergsten, age 47, of Storm Lake
Sarah L. Dvergsten, age 47, of Storm Lake, Iowa died Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will...
Shirley M. Lackman, age 91, of Albert City
FUNERAL SERVICES - 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Fr. Craig Collison and Fr. Tim Johnson officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Storm Lake, Iowa. VISITATION - >From 4 –...
Dick Nesbitt - age 88, of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas
FUNERAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa, with Pastor Grayson Daganaar officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICES – 1:00 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Newell Cemetery in Newell, Iowa. VISITATION - from 4 - 6 P.M., Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Jerry Freeman of Humboldt Iowa, formerly of Rolfe
MEMORIAL SERVICES – 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rolfe, Iowa, with Pastor Don Bell officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. VISITATION – From 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 4, at the church in...
Storm Lake Received Just Two-Tenths of an Inch of Rain in October
Storm Lake, like most of the area, received only a limited amount of rain in October, with less than two-tenths of an inch measured outside the radio stations. There was 13-hundredths of an inch of rain on October 24th. The remainder of last month's rainfall, six-hundredths of an inch, arrived on October 12th, with only a trace received on a couple of other days.
Callen C. Shimon - age 64, of Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Pocahontas
MEMORIAL MASS - 10:00 A.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Fr. Roger Linnan and Msgr. Michael Sernett officiating. BURIAL – Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. Visitation will be held prior to services. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa is...
Newell-Fonda's Marilyn Murra 2022 Volleyball Recipient of IGHSAU Golden Plaque Award
Newell-Fonda Head Volleyball Coach Marilyn Murra is the 2022 volleyball recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction. Marilyn will be honored before the start of the Class 1A championship match on Thursday, November 3. The Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach...
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads To Charges Against Juvenile in Palo Alto County
Authorities in Palo Alto county have released details into an incident that led to several charges being filed against a juvenile. Back on October 23rd shortly before 2am, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a suspicious juvenile male in the 17-hundred block of Washington Street in Ruthven. The 14-year-old fled when authorities tried make contact with him. He was caught a short time later about a block away. Upon investigating, the juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
Over a Thousand General Election Absentee Ballots Have Been Requested in BV County
Buena Vista County Election Deputy Karla Ahrendsen this (Tues) morning reported that the county has had 1,061 absentee ballots requested for the general election, and 925 have been returned. 576 people have voted absentee in-person in BV County. A total of 200-thousand statewide have already cast votes in this year's...
Tyson Foods Joins Financial Literacy For All Initiative
Tyson Foods is joining the Financial Literacy For All movement, which is a national initiative to support embedding financial literacy into American culture. Financial Literacy For All was launched in May of 2021. A Tyson Foods news release says the ten-year initiative will reach millions of youth and working adults to enable them to achieve greater financial success for themselves and their families.
Peterson Medals--Leads Warriors At State Cross Country Meet
The Alta-Aurelia girls cross country team finished the year strong at the State Meet held this past Friday finishing in 6th place. Nora Peterson (pictured above)- Soph (19:02.80)- 3rd Place (Medalist) Taylor Robertson- Jr (21:02.00)- 52nd. Breyer Anderson- Soph (21:17.39)- 59th. Hayden Berkland- Fr (21:37.86)- 79th. Brielle Engelmann- Sr (22:39.13)-...
