WNYT
Massachusetts bans throwing away mattresses, clothing in trash
Massachusetts is banning throwing away old mattresses or old clothing in the trash. There’s a new statewide disposal ban going into effect, so you can no longer just toss that old mattress in the trash. This ban includes mattresses, clothing, towels, bedding along with other items. The city of...
WNYT
Coat drive for veterans launches in Albany County
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has launched the Albany County Cares about our Veterans Coat Drive. McCoy is encouraging everyone to go into their closet to find a coat or a jacket they no longer wear. McCoy is teaming up with Best Cleaners to provide new and gently used coats...
WNYT
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree coming from Queensbury
One of the most famous Christmas displays in the world will feature a tree from the Capital Region this year. The 2022 Rockefeller Center tree will come from Queensbury. The 82-foot Norway spruce is believed to be 85 to 90 years old. It will be cut down on Nov. 10 and delivered to Rockefeller Center in New York City on Nov. 12.
WNYT
Family seeks justice in fatal Albany hit-and-run
A protest on Clinton Ave. demanding justice for an Albany woman took place earlier today. Tanisha Brathwaite was hit and killed by a vehicle in mid-September on Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street in Albany. November is right around the corner and there still has not been an arrest. “Justice...
WNYT
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WNYT
Woman arrested in connection With Bennington Homicide
New details have been released regarding Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Police told us the girlfriend of the alleged shooter was arrested in connection with the homicide. Bennington police also confirmed Elliot Russel’s alleged girlfriend, Erin Wilson, is in jail tonight. She’s being charged as an accessory...
WNYT
Racist graffiti found at Colonie elementary school
Students at Forts Ferry Elementary School are back in the classroom, after a disturbing incident over the weekend. The story is that someone broke windows and wrote racial slurs on the back wall of Forts Ferry Elementary School. Superintendent Joseph Corr sent a letter home to parents explaining to them...
WNYT
Two people shot in Troy
Troy police say a shooting has landed two people in the hospital. Police say that the shooting happened at the intersection of 4th street and Fulton Street, at 8:42 p.m. Both victims, an adult male and adult female were transported to Albany Med with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WNYT
Fire crews respond to apartment fire
This is video sent to our newsroom of the blaze at the Park Hill Lane apartments. Details are limited at this time, but we are told thankfully nobody was hurt. A representative from the Menands Fire Station says the flames are believed to have been confined to one unit. We’ll...
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
WNYT
Schenectady man crashes into tree while allegedly trying to flee Albany deputies
A Schenectady man is facing charges after a crash in Albany. The sheriff tells NewsChannel 13 that Ptolemy Sutherland Jr. was pulled over Sunday night, but then took off. Sutherland was allegedly speeding when he crashed into a tree on Ten Broeck Street. He’s facing a list of charges that...
WNYT
Glenville road closed due to water main break
A water main break closed a portion of a road in Glenville on Monday. The water main broke just before 2 p.m., Monday. Glenridge Road was closed between town hall and the roundabout until further notice. No boil water advisory has been issued yet.
WNYT
Crashed vehicle leaves one injured in Troy
We’re also working to learn more information about a crash breaking news overnight at the intersection of 113th street and 5th Avenue in Troy. There was an injury reported, but no other details have been released. We will update you with the latest here and online.
WNYT
Father Kenneth Doyle dies at 82
Sunday morning, the church community is saying prayers for Father Kenneth Doyle, who died on Friday at the age of 82. There was a mass Saturday morning in his honor. He was a priest at the Roman Catholic diocese of Albany. He grew up in troy and was ordained in...
WNYT
Man indicted on drug and gun charges
An Albany man is facing federal drug and weapons charges. Emmanuel Medina was indicted in federal court, on charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing and intending to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. attorney’s office says medina was caught putting a loaded gun in a car back...
WNYT
Man faces charges after rollover crash
A man from Schenectady is facing charges after a crash in Albany last night. Take a look at this, the car rolled over on the sidewalk. We’re told it happened on 10 Broeck Street. Police say Ptolemy Sutherland Junior drove away from a traffic stop and hit a tree.
WNYT
Police: Gun thief suspect shoved 12-gauge shotgun down his pants
One of the men accused of breaking in to a Kingsbury gun shop is now also facing federal charges. Investigators say he was also caught on video shoving a 12-gauge shotgun down his pants. Jonathon Combs is accused of stealing a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s the week before police say...
