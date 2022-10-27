Read full article on original website
Kanye West support at TIAA Bank Field after antisemitic remarks receive condemnation
Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday night was marred by an antisemitic message that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field, referencing Kanye West’s remarks in interviews earlier this month. The message read that West, who now goes by Ye, was "right about the Jews." Several others messages were...
LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting, rep tells AP
Takeoff and Quavo, two members of the rap trio Migos, were in attendance at a Houston party where one person was shot and killed, Houston police said Tuesday.
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Nets, Steve Nash part ways just seven games into season
The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways on Tuesday just seven games into the 2022 NBA season. The Nets are 2-5 after a tumultuous offseason.
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean
New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.
Baltimore dad pleads with soft-on-crime prosecutors to keep his teenage son in jail: 'Begging for help'
A Baltimore father could face neglect charges for not picking up his son from jail, but he called out the criminal justice system for failing to imprison his son, an accused carjacker.
Critics slam Stacey Abrams for claiming 107 sheriffs want to 'take Black people off the streets' during debate
Critics slammed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday for her claim that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the Georgia gubernatorial debate. "I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club. So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want...
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Luke Bryan released a statement following the critical reaction he got from Twitter for bringing out Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at his concert.
Bubba Wallace receives raucous boos at Martinsville in return from suspension
Bubba Wallace returned to the driver's seat at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday and was met with massive boos from race fans. Christopher Bell won the race.
Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dead at 38
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and current Cincinnati Bengals assistant has died, his sister wrote on Instagram.
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped President Joe Biden for stating that there are "54 states" during a Friday night address to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania.
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
Trick-or-treating canceled in Michigan neighborhood after massive cockroach infestation
Wyandotte, Michigan, officials shut down an area of the city on Halloween to prevent trick or treaters from going near a massive cockroach infestation in at a vacant home.
