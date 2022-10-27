ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 The Box

Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes

By J. Bachelor
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPggf_0ioyo9A900

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor

The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a chance to dress up and so, for the young (and young at heart), here’s another annual look at our favorite celeb looks over the years.

But do you have your costume yet? If not: Don’t worry, there’s still a little time to find inspiration for this year’s ghoulish gear.

1. That’s Kendrick Lamar as Moses at a 2014 party in Puerto Rico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gg33P_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

2. Megan killed this Hellraiser look

3. “Black-ish” Season Six saw Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Dress as Princess Jasmine & Aladin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jv6p1_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

4. Another great look from “Black-ish” – Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrlzr_0ioyo9A900
Source:Getty

5. Kim Kardashian in 2010 as Little Red Riding Hood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TVLD_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

6. Doja Cat All Dolled Up As Cynthia From ‘Rugrats’

7. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop

8. Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum at Klum’s 2019 Halloween Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365Rqy_0ioyo9A900
Source:Getty

9. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!

10. LeBron James As Freddy!

11. Rihanna’s 2018 look for a Halloween event in England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhtJ8_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

12. Last year Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad

13. Lizzo in 2021 As Yoda From ‘Star Wars’

14. Ok this wasn’t Halloween but Lil Nas X and this gold fit was FIRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4XXp_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

15. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!

16. Throwback of J. Cole as a Scarecrow

17. You know Diddy don’t miss a party. Here he is as a pilot in 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mo7HZ_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

18. Beyonce as rap icon Lil Kim

19. Nas as Michael Jackson for a 2018 Vegas Halloween Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jqMt_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

20. Offset in 2020 arriving to a party dressed as The Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42s6bP_0ioyo9A900 Source:Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49. Powell died Wednesday of cardiac arrest at her home in Olivebridge, New York, her husband, Eric Powell, told The New York Times.More from The Hollywood ReporterMigos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston ShootingCormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25Shirley Baskin Familian, Co-Founder of KCET, Dies at 101 Streep was nominated for an Oscar for best actress her turn as...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

896
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy