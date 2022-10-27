ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
NBC New York

Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
NBC New York

Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm

TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
NBC New York

A Resale ‘Revolution': Affluent Shoppers Embrace Secondhand Shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy