NBC New York
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
NBC New York
Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
NBC New York
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
NBC New York
Credit Suisse Shares Are a ‘Steal,' Say New Saudi Backers After Taking 9.9% Stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
NBC New York
Treasury Department Sold a Record Nearly $1 Billion of Series I Bonds on Friday, the Deadline to Lock in Higher Rate
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $979 million of Series I bonds Friday, a record number, as investors rushed to beat a key deadline. Friday was the deadline to lock in a record-high 9.62% interest rate for six months. The I bond rate reset Tuesday, falling to 6.89%, still the third-highest rate ever.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
NBC New York
Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Slips as Fed Meeting Begins
Yields were mixed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's November meeting kicked off. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dipped about 2 basis points to 4.061%. Earlier in the day, it fell to around 3.9%. The 2-year rate traded 4 basis points higher at 4.51% after trading lower earlier in the session.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
NBC New York
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
NBC New York
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
NBC New York
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'
Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
NBC New York
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
NBC New York
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
NBC New York
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
NBC New York
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices
State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
NBC New York
JPMorgan Chase Wants to Disrupt the Rent Check With Its Payments Platform for Landlords and Tenants
JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan's commercial banking division. "The vast majority of rent payments are still done through checks," Yen said. "If you talk...
NBC New York
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World
The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
NBC New York
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
