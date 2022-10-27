ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC New York

Uber Stock Pops 15% on Revenue Beat, Strong Guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. Uber reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates...
Credit Suisse Shares Are a ‘Steal,' Say New Saudi Backers After Taking 9.9% Stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Slips as Fed Meeting Begins

Yields were mixed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's November meeting kicked off. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dipped about 2 basis points to 4.061%. Earlier in the day, it fell to around 3.9%. The 2-year rate traded 4 basis points higher at 4.51% after trading lower earlier in the session.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
Dow Falls 100 Points in First Day of November as Fed Decision Looms

Stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a new month of trading commenced, as traders assessed better-than-expected economic data and its potential on Federal Reserve policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled points 125 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. All the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Avis, Stryker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Avis Budget Group – Shares of the budget care rental company jumped 2% following its quarterly results. Avis reported adjusted per-share earnings of $21.70, compared to expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv. Stryker – The medical technology company...
China's Economy Could Rebound Soon, But Longer-Term Growth Will Be ‘Deeply Challenging'

Decoupling, a weak global economy and an expected reopening following years of strict Covid measures are factors affecting the outlook for China. "Beyond the near-term rebound in growth we see ongoing downward pressure on potential or trend growth in China," said Ethan Harris of Bank of America Securities. "China has...
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations

Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back

Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices

State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World

The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation

Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...

