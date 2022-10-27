Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella PD Sends Off Retiring Officer
A retiring Pella Police Department officer was given a final salute and an open house as his 27 year career ended this past week. On Monday, a radio call was issued to wish Senior Officer Tim Donelson well on his way into retirement. During an open house Friday, Pella Police...
kniakrls.com
Pella First Responders Hosted Second Trunk or Treat
First responders in Pella welcomed hundreds of kids for the second annual Trunk or Treat event at the Pella Public Safety Complex Monday evening. Members of Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, and the Pella Police Department wore their costumes and handed out treats and showed off their trucks in front of their respective buildings along Main Street.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, and Business Manager Craig Mobley as we talk about the latest school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Square Ribbon Cutting
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell about the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the street construction completion on the downtown square. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
kniakrls.com
Central Iowa Psychological Services Ready to Help When Needed
Integrated Counciling Solutions has joined forces with Central Iowa Psychological Services (CIPS) to increase care for mental health and substance abuse services for people in Marion and Warren County. Cheryl Garland with Integrated Counciling Services said her group has been serving people for the past 15 years. Garland says, “Probably...
kniakrls.com
Indianola School Board Discusses Personnel at Work Session
The Indianola School Board held a work session last week, which included a discussion regarding personnel and the possibility of offering early retirement options for district staff. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board discussed their options moving forward, including wanting to stay as flexible as possible. “Every year...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville High School Bleachers to be Repaired
The Knoxville School Board approved the purchase of new high school bleacher motors that move the bleachers in and out. The approval came at the last school board meeting in October. Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager, tells KNIA/KRLS News why they need replaced, “Our high school gym bleachers are 20...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Consider Multiple Hearings Tonight
Several public hearings are back on the agenda for the Pella City Council at their regular meeting this evening. Resolutions will be considered to approve a contract for extending a Pella Fiber Transport Network line to Indianola Municipal Utilities, for an amendment to an urban renewal plan for Webster Park, and for a proposed development agreement with Pella Main Street Market, LLC. The council will also reconsider a tabled citation for possible legal action against the owners of 813.5 Washington Street for property abatement of the building destroyed in a fire earlier this year. Additionally, a public hearing will be scheduled to approve bids for Bos Landen Conference center repairs, and ordinances are on the agenda for the Prairie Ridge and Southwest Urban Renewal plans. During policy and planning, the council will receive an update about the sidewalk inspection program. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening at the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can also be viewed online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
kniakrls.com
American Home Findings Association Delays Move
American Home Findings Association (AHFA) was originally set to move from the Marion County Extension Office, their temporary site in Knoxville, to the Raceway Mall Wednesday, November 2, but the move will be delayed. According to Ottumwa office staff, the expected move to their permanent home at the Raceway Mall...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Regular, Special, and Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session today. The board will hold a public hearing regarding a rezoning request, receive a presentation regarding elevator contracts, and consider a Warren County Conservation Board Grand Park water meter easement, interfund transfers, a new telephone system, and review ARPA funded projects.
kniakrls.com
Pella Beggar’s Night Coming Up Monday
First responders in Pella are welcoming kids in their costumes for a returning event to the Tulip City on Beggar’s Night. Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, and Pella Police are co-hosting Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. at 604 Main Street, at the same time the rest of the community will have trick-or-treating. Children who come can meet local first responders and see their vehicles up close while also receiving treats as part of Halloween celebrations.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Fall Festival This Afternoon
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the first annual Fall Festival and Open House today, providing an opportunity for those age 50 and older to explore the community resources. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the Fall Festival will have 18 different organizations and businesses that will be participating and providing information such as resource assistance, activities, recreational programs, safety, and volunteer opportunities and much more.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Holds Trunk or Treat
The Indianola Public Library held their annual Trunk or Treat event Monday evening, welcoming the public to view the decorations put up by the various city departments and their equipment, along with receiving candy and a hot-dog dinner. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the Trunk or Treat is one of their favorite events of the year, not only because they get to see the creative costumes and decorations, but the city departments compete for the coveted Silver Pumpkin Award, which is voted on by the public as to which city equipment is decorated best.
kniakrls.com
Vanessa Plate Named Total Rewards Manager at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center has named Vanessa Plate to the role of Total Rewards Manager. This position is responsible for designing, planning and implementing benefits, payroll, the human resource information system, compensation programs, and policies and procedures under the direction of the Human Resource Director. Plate was most recently employed at Interpower Corporation in Oskaloosa as Benefits and Compensation Coordinator.Plate received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management with a Human Resource Management Certificate from William Penn University in Oskaloosa.
kniakrls.com
Evelyn Marie Camp
Services for Evelyn Marie Camp age 98, of Indianola will be held 10:30am Thursday, November 3rd at St. Charles Parish in St. Charles. Burial will follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery, rural Madison County.
kniakrls.com
English as a Second Language in Knoxville
Kim Avitt, a teacher at Knoxville, helps students become proficient in English by students who list English as a second language. Students who attend Knoxville and who are entered in ELL (English Language Learning) program, include students from all parts of the world. Knoxville has 11 students who are Ukrainian, five are Russian, five speak Spanish, three Chuukese, two Chinese and a few more.
kniakrls.com
Tulip Planting Under Way in Pella
Tulip planting is a bit behind schedule, but under way, according to the City of Pella Parks Department. Community Services Director Jeanette Vaughan says the nice weather this week helps since the tulips arrived later than expected from the Netherlands. By the end of the day Tuesday, she estimates that just over 30% of the tulip bulbs are in the ground. The City of Pella will plant close to 130,000 total this year. Tulip bulbs are also going into the ground at Pella Historical Society, where a group of Pella Middle School students recently assisted in the Historical Village and Scholte Gardens. In total, Pella Historical Society Director Valerie Van Kooten says their organization will plant close to 100,000 bulbs. Tulips planted in the ground in October and November typically bloom between late March and early May, depending on the variety and the conditions of winter annually. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates about Tulip Time.
kniakrls.com
Merry N County Christmas to Start November 18
Merry N County Christmas is put on in a partnership between Thrive Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society. The event runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, November 18th through December 18th. It will also be open on Friday Dec 23rd and Saturday Dec 24th. The Marion County...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/31/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 15 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE, TWO WANTED PERSONS CHECKS, ONE MOTORISTS ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF A GRASS FIRE, ONE WELFARE CHECK AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
Comments / 0