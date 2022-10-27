Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent, and Business Manager Craig Mobley as we talk about the latest school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk...
Indianola School Board Discusses Personnel at Work Session
The Indianola School Board held a work session last week, which included a discussion regarding personnel and the possibility of offering early retirement options for district staff. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board discussed their options moving forward, including wanting to stay as flexible as possible. “Every year...
Indianola Fall Festival This Afternoon
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the first annual Fall Festival and Open House today, providing an opportunity for those age 50 and older to explore the community resources. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the Fall Festival will have 18 different organizations and businesses that will be participating and providing information such as resource assistance, activities, recreational programs, safety, and volunteer opportunities and much more.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella State Cross Country Champions, Part One
For the first time in school history, the Pella High School Girls Cross Country team won the 3A state championship. Marissa Ferebee, Autumn Blink, Raegan Snieder, Lizzie Neumann, Macy Schroeder, Sophia Boonstra, Jacie Trine, and Tess Paulsen discuss the special day. Hear from the 3A title winning boys on Tuesday’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Conrad Mark Hakes
Conrad Mark Hakes, 75, of Indianola, passed away on Wednesday, October 26th. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be given in his name to the Story County Animal Shelter. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Regular, Special, and Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session today. The board will hold a public hearing regarding a rezoning request, receive a presentation regarding elevator contracts, and consider a Warren County Conservation Board Grand Park water meter easement, interfund transfers, a new telephone system, and review ARPA funded projects.
Vanessa Plate Named Total Rewards Manager at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center has named Vanessa Plate to the role of Total Rewards Manager. This position is responsible for designing, planning and implementing benefits, payroll, the human resource information system, compensation programs, and policies and procedures under the direction of the Human Resource Director. Plate was most recently employed at Interpower Corporation in Oskaloosa as Benefits and Compensation Coordinator.Plate received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management with a Human Resource Management Certificate from William Penn University in Oskaloosa.
Indianola Library Holds Trunk or Treat
The Indianola Public Library held their annual Trunk or Treat event Monday evening, welcoming the public to view the decorations put up by the various city departments and their equipment, along with receiving candy and a hot-dog dinner. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the Trunk or Treat is one of their favorite events of the year, not only because they get to see the creative costumes and decorations, but the city departments compete for the coveted Silver Pumpkin Award, which is voted on by the public as to which city equipment is decorated best.
Knoxville High School Bleachers to be Repaired
The Knoxville School Board approved the purchase of new high school bleacher motors that move the bleachers in and out. The approval came at the last school board meeting in October. Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager, tells KNIA/KRLS News why they need replaced, “Our high school gym bleachers are 20...
Central Iowa Psychological Services Ready to Help When Needed
Integrated Counciling Solutions has joined forces with Central Iowa Psychological Services (CIPS) to increase care for mental health and substance abuse services for people in Marion and Warren County. Cheryl Garland with Integrated Counciling Services said her group has been serving people for the past 15 years. Garland says, “Probably...
Keith Larvick
A Celebration of Life for Keith Larvick, age 41, of Pella will be held at a later date. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Marie Camp
Services for Evelyn Marie Camp age 98, of Indianola will be held 10:30am Thursday, November 3rd at St. Charles Parish in St. Charles. Burial will follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery, rural Madison County.
American Home Findings Association Delays Move
American Home Findings Association (AHFA) was originally set to move from the Marion County Extension Office, their temporary site in Knoxville, to the Raceway Mall Wednesday, November 2, but the move will be delayed. According to Ottumwa office staff, the expected move to their permanent home at the Raceway Mall...
Evert Borgman
Funeral services for Evert Dean Borgman, five year old son of Kate Adkisson and Luke Borgman, will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 am at Living Word Fellowship, Knoxville, Iowa. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin Wednesday after 2:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella, IA.
Pella First Responders Hosted Second Trunk or Treat
First responders in Pella welcomed hundreds of kids for the second annual Trunk or Treat event at the Pella Public Safety Complex Monday evening. Members of Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, and the Pella Police Department wore their costumes and handed out treats and showed off their trucks in front of their respective buildings along Main Street.
Pella City Council to Consider Multiple Hearings Tonight
Several public hearings are back on the agenda for the Pella City Council at their regular meeting this evening. Resolutions will be considered to approve a contract for extending a Pella Fiber Transport Network line to Indianola Municipal Utilities, for an amendment to an urban renewal plan for Webster Park, and for a proposed development agreement with Pella Main Street Market, LLC. The council will also reconsider a tabled citation for possible legal action against the owners of 813.5 Washington Street for property abatement of the building destroyed in a fire earlier this year. Additionally, a public hearing will be scheduled to approve bids for Bos Landen Conference center repairs, and ordinances are on the agenda for the Prairie Ridge and Southwest Urban Renewal plans. During policy and planning, the council will receive an update about the sidewalk inspection program. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening at the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can also be viewed online: https://join.me/CityofPella.
Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat Tomorrow
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library is tomorrow, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm Monday.
Merilee Elizabeth (Schwob Neary) Fenton
A visitation for Merilee Elizabeth (Schwob Neary) Fenton, age 50, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Walters-Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City, Iowa from 5:30 – 7 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Merilee Fenton Memorial Colfax-Mingo Scholarships through the Colfax-Mingo School.
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Lisa Immel
A Graveside Committal Service for Lisa Immel, 56, of Knoxville, will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm Graceland Cemetery, Knoxville, Iowa. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
