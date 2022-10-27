Several public hearings are back on the agenda for the Pella City Council at their regular meeting this evening. Resolutions will be considered to approve a contract for extending a Pella Fiber Transport Network line to Indianola Municipal Utilities, for an amendment to an urban renewal plan for Webster Park, and for a proposed development agreement with Pella Main Street Market, LLC. The council will also reconsider a tabled citation for possible legal action against the owners of 813.5 Washington Street for property abatement of the building destroyed in a fire earlier this year. Additionally, a public hearing will be scheduled to approve bids for Bos Landen Conference center repairs, and ordinances are on the agenda for the Prairie Ridge and Southwest Urban Renewal plans. During policy and planning, the council will receive an update about the sidewalk inspection program. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening at the Pella Public Safety Complex, and can also be viewed online: https://join.me/CityofPella.

PELLA, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO