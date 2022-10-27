Tulip planting is a bit behind schedule, but under way, according to the City of Pella Parks Department. Community Services Director Jeanette Vaughan says the nice weather this week helps since the tulips arrived later than expected from the Netherlands. By the end of the day Tuesday, she estimates that just over 30% of the tulip bulbs are in the ground. The City of Pella will plant close to 130,000 total this year. Tulip bulbs are also going into the ground at Pella Historical Society, where a group of Pella Middle School students recently assisted in the Historical Village and Scholte Gardens. In total, Pella Historical Society Director Valerie Van Kooten says their organization will plant close to 100,000 bulbs. Tulips planted in the ground in October and November typically bloom between late March and early May, depending on the variety and the conditions of winter annually. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates about Tulip Time.

