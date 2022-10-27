These "From Scratch" Viewers Were Completely Unprepared For How Devastating The Show Is

Netflix's series From Scratch is making quite a splash on Twitter.

The series is based on the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home by Tembi Locke, who wrote about meeting and falling in love with Italian chef, Rosario Gullo.

Judging from a lot of the tweets, people had no idea what they were in for.

Netflix did try to warn people — though it was too late for a lot of them.

Only watch From Scratch if you’re ready to cryyyyy…like eyes red, boogers everywhere kinda cry. @netflix 11:22 PM - 24 Oct 2022

Here are 17 people who were emotionally wrecked by From Scratch .

1.

didn’t expect “From Scratch” on Netflix to make me an emotional wreck… and it’s even based on a true story😢🥺 @faii__o 01:57 AM - 23 Oct 2022

2.

“From Scratch” (Netflix) had me crying so hard. A whole thug like me? I’m so happy I gave it a chance sha. Beautiful! @veeiye 09:01 AM - 24 Oct 2022

3.

I casually started #FromScratch while doing laundry and eight hours later, I am a shell of my former self. Wiping tears with dish cloths. I wasn’t ready. One of my favorites this year. 🤍 @OtherWynnGirl 11:32 PM - 23 Oct 2022

4.

From Scratch needs a disclaimer, I was expecting Emily in Paris, why am I crying so much #fromscratchnetflix @hameedat_ 11:31 PM - 22 Oct 2022

5.

The way this show has had me ugly crying for 4 episodes straight !!! #FromScratch @Brendamariexo 08:22 AM - 22 Oct 2022

6.

Watched From Scratch on Netflix. The triggers, the tears. What a difficult series to watch. My heart broke a million ways with each episode ☹️ @LeratoMannya 09:38 AM - 23 Oct 2022

7.

put on from scratch on netflix thinking it was a show about food or something and now my heart is broken and no part of me was ready for it @bella_xciv 11:32 PM - 24 Oct 2022

8.

That’s how a friend of mine called me today sobbing, and I was legit worried, close to freaking out only for her to tell me she was watching the show “From the scratch”. @netflix do something please. @MrNzide 06:46 PM - 26 Oct 2022

9.

#FromScratch on @netflix has broken me. I have not cried this hard since Beaches. @call_me_Deeee 06:49 PM - 26 Oct 2022

10.

What started out as a corny romance turned into the most heart wrenching thing since The Fault In Our Stars. I have cried so hard. Please avoid #FromScratch on Netflix if you hate tears. Ha @eatpraystyle 03:22 PM - 21 Oct 2022

11.

I just sobbed for hours while watching #fromscratch the other day. Like full on blubbering. So, if you’re not into that then I don’t suggest watching. It could thaw the coldest of hearts, I’m not joking. Should come with a warning. @father_kae 07:03 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Episode 7 & 8 of Netflix’s #FromScratch had me crying chile . Whew nobody warned me. @beebee_tw 06:12 PM - 26 Oct 2022

14.

I just wanted to see Zoe Salda and cooking, now I'm ugly crying my eyes out over a goat 🤧#FromScratch @Celineiwas 05:31 PM - 26 Oct 2022

15.

I kept seeing people say that they cried watching #FromScratch on Netflix and I was like I’m not going to cry it won’t be that bad. I cried. @APieceOfTee 04:35 PM - 26 Oct 2022

16.

Naaa #FromScratch had me crying through almost every episode like a lil bitch😩 @nxrnia_5 02:01 PM - 26 Oct 2022

Did you watch From Scratch ? If so what'd you think of it? Sound off in the comments!

