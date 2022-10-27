Read full article on original website
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Post fires employee who allegedly posted racist, sexist articles to website, Twitter
A New York Post employee has been fired after several fake racist and sexist articles were posted to the website Thursday morning.
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16.
New York Post fires employee who posted violent, racist tweets
The New York Post confirmed on Thursday morning that its website and Twitter feed had been hijacked after a series of racist and violent headlines were posted on its website and Twitter account. One fake headline posted to the tabloid’s account urged violence against New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D),...
‘The View’ Hosts Clash Over Crime in New York City: ‘Don’t Exaggerate the Situation!’
Things got a bit tense at “The View” table on Wednesday, as the hosts turned on each other while discussing crime in the nation. During the discussion, host Joy Behar scolded Alyssa Farah Griffin for “exaggerating” the level of insecurity of the city. The topic came...
National Guard members are deployed to New York homeless shelters as migrant surge drives shelter population to an all-time high, while 'Adams' Tent City' - intended for migrants - STILL sits empty
New York City has called in the National Guard to deal with the rising migrant crisis that is overwhelming homeless shelters and facilities as staff are unable to cope with the surge. National Guard reservists are being deployed to help with day-to-day operations at many shelters, including managing the capacity,...
Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train
NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop. "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New York
Orkin pest control ranked New York City as the second "rattiest city," trailing only Chicago in the company's most recent rankings. According to the list released Monday, New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 spot, and Hartford, Connecticut, and Miami broke into the top 20.
NYPD warning: election threats
NYPD warns that "elevated vigilance" is needed, amid concerns that violent extremists could target voting sites and election workers.
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages
William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Complex
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Assaulted and Hospitalized Before NYC Comedy Show
Chris Redd didn’t make it to his comedy show on Wednesday night in New York City. TMZ reports that when the Saturday Night Live alum pulled up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, he was allegedly assaulted by a random person. Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and has since been treated and released.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
New Jersey Angler Hooks State Record Hybrid Fish, And It’s an Absolute Monster
A New Jersey angler broke a state record after catching a hybrid fish. According to reports from the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, John Vayda reeled in a 16-pound-10-ounce hybrid striped bass. He was at the Monskville Reservoir in West Milford, New Jersey. In a Facebook post, the...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
