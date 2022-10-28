ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Suspect identified in Fresno Lithia Ford dealership stabbing

The Fresno Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed an employee inside the Lithia Ford Dealership in Northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say Manuel Bracker, 36, walked into the dealership around 8:30 a.m. and stabbed one of the employees multiple times in the back as the employees were gathered for a meeting in a conference room.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital, where he is now listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police say Bracker is a member of the unhoused community.

As some employees rushed to help their colleague, others called 911 and followed close behind the suspect who took off down the embankment of Highway 41.

Officers tracked down the suspect to the Highway 41 embankment near Barstow Avenue and took him into custody.

Investigators say they also recovered a weapon, possibly a knife in the area.

Fresno Police say they are still reviewing surveillance video and doing interviews.

They have determined there is no previous connection between the suspect and the victim.

Action News reached out to Lithia Ford for comment but, so far, we have not heard back. The dealership was closed the remainder of Wednesday.

Fresno Police say this is a reminder for all businesses and employees to stay vigilant.

"Don't put yourself in any further danger than you already are, but if you see something, say something," Uribe said.

let’s think objectively
4d ago

“Member of the unhoused community”. Come one. Just say he was homeless. Why are we so afraid to come out and say what people are today. Changing the definitions and names of things doesn’t change who or what they are. Ridiculous

