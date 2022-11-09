ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6abc named Corporate Advocate of the Year by African American Chamber of Commerce

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqAzR_0iotiNDt00

On October 26th, in front of a crowd of 700 people at Lincoln Financial Field, 6abc was honored as Corporate Advocate of the Year at The African American Chamber of Commerce's (PA, NJ and DE) Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony. Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins accepted the award recognizing the station's efforts to support Black-owned small businesses in our region through our station-wide 'Good Business Campaign'. President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica, Vice President of Sales James Aronow, Assistant News Director Christine Bowley were in attendance to support the cause, along with Mayor Jim Kenney and Gregory Deavons, CEO of Independence Blue Cross. 6abc was also a sponsor of the event. President & CEO of the AACC Regina Hairston and Board Chair Jovan Goldstein discussed the state of the local Black commerce and the resources offered by becoming a member of the organization. Go to
6abc.com/goodbusiness to learn more helping our local African American small business community thrive.

Other honorees include:

Vanguard Award: Steven Bradley - Owner, Bradley & Associates

Non-profit Award: The Urban League of Philadelphia

Entrepreneur of the Year: The Philly Youth App - Founder, Monique Hill

Small Business of the Year: Details by Ms. Dawn - Owner Dawn Frazier

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Philly voters approve ballot measures to create aviation department, boost job opportunities for CTE grads

Philadelphia voters handily voted "yes" on both municipal ballot measures presented to them during Tuesday's general election. More than 70% of voters approved of providing School District graduates of Career and Technical Education programs with five extra points on their civil service exams in order to boost their preference for city government jobs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Down North Pizza takes over old library as mission expands to provide educational opportunities for youth

North Philadelphia youth will soon have an empowering space to learn about possibilities in the tech industry, thanks to the revitalization efforts of a local pizzeria. The Down North Treehouse is a nonprofit working to provide free educational experiences to underprivileged Philadelphia youth in a soon-to-be refurbished library in Strawberry Mansion. The project is an extension of Down North Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pies and social justice mission.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Tankie's Tavern in South Philadelphia celebrates 247th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

PHILADELPLHIA (CBS) - Happy 247th birthday to the United States Marine Corps! A South Philadelphia bar is throwing a party Thursday to celebrate the day. Tankie's Tavern kicked off the celebration at 10 a.m. with a number of American flags.There is special food, beer, and apparel packages to honor the marines.It has been a tradition for the tavern for at least four decades.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Honor local veterans at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial

Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association president Joe Daly talked about ways you can honor our local veterans this Veterans Day. “When I left Vietnam, 88 members of my company were killed in action and over 1,500 were wounded so when I came home I had survivor’s guilt. In 2013, they built the memorial and it has helped me fulfill my promise to my comrades that never got to come home,” said Daly.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote

On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasd.org

Student of the Month Janelle Needham

If there was one word to describe Janelle Needham, it’s excellent. Janelle is a seventeen-year-old senior at Overbrook High School, and is an inspiration not only to her peers but to all those with whom she comes into contact. She is valedictorian of her class, captain of the cheerleading team, prom queen, president of the Panther Peace Corp., 1 of 3 student ambassadors for Overbrook High School, a member of Y Achievers, works a part-time job, and still manages to carve out time to help other students. Although she has much to be proud of, perhaps her most noticeable characteristic is her humble spirit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Four Democrats breeze to wins in Philly City Council special elections

Since August, four Philadelphia City Councilmembers – at-large members Derek Green and Allan Domb, plus 7th District representative Maria Quiñoes-Sanchez and Cherelle Parker from the 9th District – have resigned their positions in the city government with the intention of running for mayor in the primary election next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy