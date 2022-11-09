6abc named Corporate Advocate of the Year by African American Chamber of Commerce
On October 26th, in front of a crowd of 700 people at Lincoln Financial Field, 6abc was honored as Corporate Advocate of the Year at The African American Chamber of Commerce's (PA, NJ and DE) Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony. Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins accepted the award recognizing the station's efforts to support Black-owned small businesses in our region through our station-wide 'Good Business Campaign'. President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica, Vice President of Sales James Aronow, Assistant News Director Christine Bowley were in attendance to support the cause, along with Mayor Jim Kenney and Gregory Deavons, CEO of Independence Blue Cross. 6abc was also a sponsor of the event. President & CEO of the AACC Regina Hairston and Board Chair Jovan Goldstein discussed the state of the local Black commerce and the resources offered by becoming a member of the organization. Go to 6abc.com/goodbusiness to learn more helping our local African American small business community thrive. Other honorees include: Vanguard Award: Steven Bradley - Owner, Bradley & Associates Non-profit Award: The Urban League of Philadelphia Entrepreneur of the Year: The Philly Youth App - Founder, Monique Hill Small Business of the Year: Details by Ms. Dawn - Owner Dawn Frazier
