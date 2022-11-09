6abc named Corporate Advocate of the Year by African American Chamber of Commerce

If there was one word to describe Janelle Needham, it’s excellent. Janelle is a seventeen-year-old senior at Overbrook High School, and is an inspiration not only to her peers but to all those with whom she comes into contact. She is valedictorian of her class, captain of the cheerleading team, prom queen, president of the Panther Peace Corp., 1 of 3 student ambassadors for Overbrook High School, a member of Y Achievers, works a part-time job, and still manages to carve out time to help other students. Although she has much to be proud of, perhaps her most noticeable characteristic is her humble spirit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO