ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Father hits back at online trolls who criticised his daughters’ homecoming dresses

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBMdo_0iosk4bm00

A Florida father slammed online trolls on social media after they criticised his daughters for their homecoming dresses .

On his Facebook earlier this month, Matt Austin, who is evening anchor for News 6 in Orlando, shared a photo of him with his two daughters as they posed in their dresses for their homecoming dance.

Days later, Austin went to his TikTok account to address the Facebook photo, which he thought was a “pretty innocuous post of his daughters looking beautiful” for a school event. He said he was “shocked” by some of the comments on the image and recited some of the comments he received.

“I wouldn’t let them go anywhere dressed like that,” read the father, showing screenshots of the comments as he read them aloud. “They should have respect for themselves. So sad that parents think it’s OK to send ladies out with everything showing.”

The news anchor then explained how much it angers him, as a “father of girls,” when people say that women are “dressing a way in which they’re asking for it”.

“Let’s get something crystal clear now, it’s not my daughter’s job to make sure your son is focused in school,” Austin continued. “Also not her job to dress hideous enough to where your son doesn’t assault her. It’s your job to not raise a pervert with no self-control.”

Austin also said that his daughters’ dresses are not what he’d pick out for them to wear when “leaving the house” before joking that he’d have them wear “snuggies” all the time if he could.

He then explained why he won’t tell his daughters what to wear, as this would not only hurt his relationship with them, but it would also be teaching them the wrong lesson about men.

“If I start dictating what my daughters wear, I’ll teach them three things,” he said. “A, they’ll start to hate me for arbitrary rules. B, they’ll start to lie to me. Or C, maybe even worse, [they think] that it’s OK for a man to tell them what to wear ‘cause they look too good. And that ain’t happening.”

Austin then called out the people who criticised his initial Facebook photo, explaining that he’d never want his children to be the “kind of adults” who insult young women online.

“But you know what would really disappoint me?” he concluded. “If my girls grew up to be the kind of adult who goes on social media and demeans a teen’s appearance on her father’s Facebook page. Now that’s what I call trashy.”

@flnewsman

A dad responds to Karens taking aim at teen daughters’ Homecoming dresses. #fashiontiktok #parentsoftiktok - #fypシ #hoco

♬ original sound - mattja83

As of 27 October, the video has more than 5.2m views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Austin and defending his daughters’ dresses.

“These are such normal outfits for homecoming too,” one wrote, while another said: “Your girls are beautiful and it’s homecoming. This is [a] normal homecoming dress, I do not see the issue and I 100 per cent agree with you.”

“Thank you! You are an amazing dad raising amazing strong girls,” a third person wrote. “It’s rough out here for us females.”

Other viewers went on to explain how much they relate to Austin’s mindset, as they are also parents.

“YES! I raised three daughters and feel exactly the same,” one wrote. “They are NOT responsible for a man’s thoughts.”

“Boy mom here,” another added. “It’s my job to teach my son that he needs to respect women.”

The Independent has contacted Austin for comment.

Comments / 158

Diane B
9d ago

I think they looked beautiful. Everything was covered. I have seen young ladies with a lot less covered. Nothing wrong with the way these two were dressed. I hoped they had the best time that night.

Reply
69
Alison F
9d ago

24/7 snuggles, lol. love this dad! He's right. The girls are adorable and I'm sure he knew where they would be and what they were doing.

Reply
49
AP_000650.757b2756c6d84dedb83b054e827c6a41.1439
9d ago

Kudos to you their father for standing up to any Karen. Teens really try toStay fashionable for special events and more family fights can diffused if a parent looks at their attire to just make sure it is t sleezy. These dresses are as beautiful as the girls wearing them

Reply
43
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
KTUL

2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
intheknow.com

Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy