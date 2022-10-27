ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pinned down, force-fed and drugged into ‘zombie-like’ state: ‘Systemic abuse’ at children’s hospitals revealed

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1c92_0ior9N4h00

Children say they were “treated like animals” and left traumatised as part of a decade of “systemic abuse” by a group of mental health hospitals, an investigation by The Independent and Sky News has found.

The Department of Health and Social Care has now launched a probe into the allegations of 22 young women who were patients in units run by The Huntercombe Group, which has run at least six children’s mental health hospitals, between 2012 and this year.

They say they suffered treatment including the use of “painful” restraints and being held down for hours by male nurses, being stopped from going outside for months and living in wards with blood-stained walls. They also allege they were given so much medication they had become “zombies” and were force-fed.

But despite reports to police and regulators dating back seven years, and findings by the Care Quality Commission that the units were inadequate, the NHS has still handed Huntercombe nearly £190m since 2015-16 to admit children to its mental health beds.

Through witness testimony, documents obtained by Freedom of Information request and leaked reports, our investigation has uncovered:

  • The CQC has received more than 700 whistleblowing and safeguarding reports, including “incidents of concern” and several “sexual safety” concerns
  • NHS England was notified of 195 safeguarding reports between 2020 and 2021
  • A 2018 internal report at Meadow Lodge hospital in Newton Abbot (now closed) found staff members using sexually inappropriate language in front of patients
  • 160 reports investigated by Staffordshire police about Huntercombe Staffordshire between 2015 and 2022
  • Between March 2021 and 2022, the CQC gave permission for 29 patients to be admitted to Maidenhead hospital after it was placed in special measures

Anne Longfield, the former children’s commissioner who is leading an NHS task force on inpatient care, said she was “very concerned” by the findings, calling for urgent reinspection of the sites in Maidenhead, – now known as Taplow Manor – and Staffordshire, now known as Ivetsey Bank Hospital.

“I was really horrified to hear the testimonies from the young people, and for the families as well, really saddened by what I heard, because clearly, it had such an impact on their lives, not only at the time, but still in their lives,” Ms Longfield said. “I think parents will want to know, and young people want to know straightaway and have reassurance from the CQC as to what the picture is.”

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is also conducting a criminal investigation after police launched their own investigation into the death of a young girl within the Huntercombe Hospital, Maidenhead in February.

‘I didn’t want to be alive’

All 22 patients who have spoken with The Independent have described excessive use of restraint by staff at the Huntercombe CAMHS units. Three internal reviews were commissioned by The Huntercombe Group following patient complaints in 2020 and 2021 – one found a young patient was subjected to “repeated physical restraint” which was deemed to be “coercive” and relied on as a “first-line intervention”.

It also found restraint had been used as a “default” response for managing challenging behaviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZm3v_0ior9N4h00

Amber Rehman was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of her time at The Huntercombe Hospital, Maidenhead.

Ms Rehman, who was a patient in the eating disorder and pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), described how five staff would hold her down to feed her through a nose tube. “I’d be telling them I’m going to be sick; they wouldn’t listen and I’d throw up and my tube would come out my mouth... They’d reinsert [the] tube and do a whole other feed and keep going... Physically, I was feeling like I was going to die. When I was there, I couldn’t physically get out, it felt more likely that I’d be able to succeed at killing myself than ever getting out... I [will] never, ever, ever let myself go into the hospital again. That’s my biggest fear, my biggest fear.”

Her mother, Nikki Broughton Smith, raised concerns with the hospital, the CQC, NHS England and local MPs. She said: “She did not get access to the support services she needed. They took away from my point of view, every kind of autonomy, every liberty, everything that we would consider to be empowering.”

Alice Sweeting was admitted to the same unit in 2021, and has also been diagnosed with PTSD. She told The Independent : “They treated me just like an animal. It was awful. I’ve got a lot of bruises from the restraints. I got dragged about and pushed. I’ve got pretty much dropped onto the floor. You’d be restrained, like every day. Multiple times a day pretty much for hours. I think the longest I’ve been restrained was about four and a half hours.”

In March the CQC published a report rating the Staffordshire site inadequate, while Maidenhead is currently rated as “requires improvement”. However, some allegations date from before 2019, when the hospitals were rated “good”.

Kirsty Bailey, a patient at Staffordshire in 2012, told The Independent : “There is no doubt in my mind that the Huntercombe group is guilty of systemic failures and abuse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngQbD_0ior9N4h00

Another, Teya Stewart, who was a patient at Maidenhead in 2017, said restraints would “leave me black and blue.”

“I am still struggling from trauma from this,” she said. “Whilst being a patient at Huntercombe Maidenhead it was the most difficult time of my life... It made me feel traumatised and had had a massive impact on my life; I get flashbacks most days from the trauma they have caused and stuff I witnessed.”

Danielle Middleton, who was an inpatient in Maidenhead from 2014 to 2016, described one incident with a male nurse.

“He put his knee on my back. He had my hands behind my back. Someone was told to hold my head, two other people had hold of my legs... It just affected me so much. I mean thinking back, this makes me cry because that is what they did all the time.

“He put a weighted blanket on top of me... They were laughing about me [having] my trousers down. I just remember being there thinking why is this happening?”

Medicated ‘like zombies’

Patients described the heavy use of antipsychotic medication by staff at Maidenhead and Staffordshire from 2010 to 2022.

Tessa, who was an inpatient at Maidenhead in 2020, when she was 14 years old, was on so much medication she’d sleep 18 hours a day, and on top of regularly prescribed medication, she said staff would give her “PRN” medication, which means ad hoc doses, four times a day.

Both Tessa and her mothers, Kim and Donna, told The Independent they raised concerns about the fact that she was being given someone else’s medication. It was later discovered she was being given someone else’s prescription.

According to her mothers, when Tessa was finally set to be discharged her NHS England team told them she was “on a shed load of medication and nobody’s sure how this has happened”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRgwu_0ior9N4h00

Rachel Malone was 13 when she was admitted to Maidenhead from 2010-2014. She told The Independent that the levels of medication she was given made her “feel like a zombie” but that “as long as I was drugged up they were happy”.

Lyra Williams was an inpatient at Maidenhead and Watcombe Hall in Torquay from 2013, when she was 14, until 2017. She said staff would “rather just give us a pill than ever talk”.

Patients told The Independent that wards at the Maidenhead and Staffordshire hospitals were “filthy” and covered in blood and faeces.

Criminal investigation

At least two children are known to have died within Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) units run by Huntercombe, in 2008 and in 2017, according to inquest reports. In 2017, the provider closed a unit in Torquay where a staff member was found to have sexually groomed a patient.

They admitted sexual abuse of three patients within Watcombe Hall.

In 2017, Mia Titheridge was found dead by staff at the Huntercombe Hospital in Norfolk, which has since been shut down. An inquest found staff had failed to carry out checks on Mia every 15 minutes as instructed. At one point she was left alone for 57 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qdhve_0ior9N4h00

Danae Rackliff, who was an inpatient at Staffordshire in 2017, shared several pictures of staff asleep outside her door, while she says they were supposed to be carrying out observations.

Despite promising to improve, further concerns were raised at Maidenhead in July 2022 over “poor practice” when carrying out observations of patients.

A freedom of information request has revealed the NHS spent an average £27m a year between 2015-16 and 2021-22 on contracts for children’s inpatient care with The Huntercombe Group hospitals.

Chris Dzikiti, of the CQC, said the Active Care Group, which took over the remaining Huntercombe Hospitals in December 2021, is currently subject to “close and ongoing monitoring” and will take “every action where necessary”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vC9ow_0ior9N4h00

Under current restrictions, patients cannot be admitted to Huntercombe Maidenhead without approval from the CQC and Active Care chief Sylvia Tang.

NHS England said its regional teams carry out weekly calls with the provider.

But families have raised concerns about the way regulators have handled complaints. Stephen Lake, who was forced to fight for his daughter to be discharged from Maidenhead this year, claimed the response from the CQC regarding the care of his daughter was “woeful”, and he was told to instead take the complaint up with the hospital.

Dr Sylvia Tang, chief executive of Active Care Group, said most of the alleged incidents date from before its ownership. She added: “Even so, we are very saddened and concerned to hear about these patient experiences as the wellbeing, health and safety of our patients has always been, and continues to be, our top priority. Our clinical teams are led by qualified and compassionate professionals.”

The provider said it delivers its services in line with specifications set out by the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the National Institute of Clinical Excellence and is regulated like other hospitals by the CQC.

The former owners of The Huntercombe Group, now called Eli Investments, said: “We regret that these hospitals and specialist care services, which were owned and independently managed by The Huntercombe Group, failed to meet the expected standards for high-quality care. The Huntercombe Group was sold in March 2021 and the 12 hospitals and specialist care services that were the subject of that sale are now part of the Active Care Group. We wish Active Care Group well in their ongoing operations.”

NHS England said it had “repeatedly” made clear services must provide safe quality care, “irrespective” of whether they are NHS or private.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The allegations of mistreatment that have been raised are deeply concerning. Our first priority is to ensure anyone receiving treatment in a mental health facility receives safe, high-quality care, and is looked after with dignity and respect.

“We take these reports very seriously and are investigating the concerns raised and are working with NHS England and CQC to ensure all mental health inpatient settings are providing the standard of care we expect.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inquests opened into deaths of 13 of disgraced surgeon’s former patients

A further 13 inquests have been opened into the deaths of former patients of the disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.Consultant Paterson, 62, was convicted in 2017 of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.An inquiry later found he carried out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals on more than 1,000 patients over 14 years, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.It is my duty to ensure the relevant facts will be fully, fairly and fearlessly investigated.Louise Hunt, senior coronerHis 2017 Nottingham Crown Court trial heard how he carried out...
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend

A self-styled healer has become the first woman in England to be handed a life sentence on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in jail for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.Two weeks after the murder, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell hatched a plan to murder...
The Independent

‘We need to talk about the more embarrassing things’: Penny Lancaster says she was ‘in denial’ of menopause symptoms

Penny Lancaster has revealed she initially dismissed her earliest symptoms of menopause as Covid-19.The 51-year-old presenter, who is married to Rod Stewart, reflected on being “in denial” that she was going through menopause, despite having key symptoms such as hot flushes.Lancaster opened up about the experience during an appearance on Lorraine on Friday (28 October), urging for more open conversation around the topic.“Once women are able to open up and share their stories, others feel less alone,” Lancaster said.“When I first had my symptoms, it was during lockdown so initially, I thought it might be Covid-19, with the heat...
The Independent

Immigration minister visits Kent migrant facility amid growing safety concerns

The immigration minister has visited a migrant processing centre in Kent amid growing concerns about its poor conditions, as Government figures showed nearly 1,000 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Saturday.Robert Jenrick visited the Manston facility after an immigration watchdog said he was left “speechless” by safety problems at the allegedly overcrowded site.Mr Jenrick tweeted on Sunday: “Today I visited Manston to thank Home Office teams who continue to process migrants securely in challenging conditions.He said the number of migrants who crossed the Channel on Saturday “creates immense pressure”, adding: “I was hugely impressed by the...
The Independent

Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed

A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.Working for the Royal Navy in the Persian Gulf, Ciaran was flown by private jet back to the UK where he underwent three years of treatment.And since receiving the all-clear in May this year, Ciaran celebrated by taking his last chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.He said: “Even...
The Independent

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told.Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24.Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday how officers were called to the scene after reports of a serious assault.A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read by coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers said Mr Ormerod “sustained a traumatic head injury at the scene and was initially conveyed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea”.He was then “airlifted to University Hospital of Wales (in Cardiff), where...
The Independent

Man firebombs migrant processing centre in Dover before killing himself at petrol station

A man threw firebombs at an immigration centre in Kent before killing himself nearby.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown on Sunday morning at the reception of the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued from small boats in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself and the local MP said she had been informed of the suicide.Kent Police confirmed the man was found dead at the petrol station, where another firebomb was discovered in his...
The Independent

Expert in ‘blinking red’ warning of lone wolf terror amid cost of living crisis

Britain may be facing a “perfect storm” over the next six months with the risk of a new wave of far-right lone wolf terrorists competing to be “saints and martyrs” on a computer game-style leader board, an expert has said.Professor Matthew Feldman, who has given evidence in 40 convictions of radical right extremists in the UK, warned of a heightened threat this winter amid the cost-of-living crisis and political instability.In an interview with the PA news agency, he identified at least five lone wolf attacks over the last seven years, while highlighting counter-terrorism police officers’ continuing success in foiling more...
The Independent

Two jailed for ‘enslaving man to line their own pockets’

Two men have been jailed and a woman given a suspended sentence for “enslaving a man to line their own pockets”.Normunds Freibergs, 40, and his accomplices Jacobus Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, exploited and abused the vulnerable victim, who they forced to work to pay off debt they claimed he owed them.The man, 31, was lured to the country by Freibergs, who offered him work and then stripped him of his bank card and denied him showers and clean clothes.Over an 11-month period they got him to work in factories then pilfered his wages, stealing from him an estimated...
mailplus.co.uk

For most ‘trans’ children it’s just a phase, says NHS

MOST children who believe that they are transgender are probably just going through a phase, the NHS has told doctors. The health service has issued draft guidance on treating children and young people with gender dysphoria - those who feel their gender is different from their sex. Doctors should be...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy