I Used AI To Show What The Characters Of "House Of The Dragon" According To The Book

At times the film/show represents the character(s) exactly as in the book, while other times, you get Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher . Mind you he did a great job playing the character, but that character is supposed to be huge and intimidating which is why the Jack Reacher show has gotten so much praise not only because of Alan Ritchie's performance but because of his stature and physical presence.
Another example of this was in Game of Thrones, did you know that Tyrion was supposed to have lost his nose during the Battle at Blackwater Bay? I can't imagine seeing what Tyrion goes through for the rest of the series with no nose. How would he have enjoyed his Dornish wine without a great sense of smell?
Now I believe that only some adaptations have to be exactly as the book since sometimes certain appearances don't matter to the story. I think House of the Dragon has done a pretty damn good job accurately representing George R.R. Martins's characters.
I compared what the characters look like in the show to what they are supposed to look like, according to the books. The results were a little surprising because there wasn't much mention of specific details of the characters' appearances. This gave the show some space to put their stamp on characters.
So I used a little of that same liberty to create some AI portraits based on the information I found, and the results were, at times, shocking:
Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Rhaenyra Targaryen created with AI:
Queen Alicent Hightower in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Alicent Hightower created with AI:
Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Daemon Targaryen created with AI:
Ser Criston Cole in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Ser Criston Cole created with AI:
Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Rhaenys Targaryen created with AI:
Viserys Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Viserys Targaryen created with AI:
Mysaria in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Mysaria created with AI:
Laenor Valeryon in HBO's House of the Dragon:
Laenor Valeryon created with AI:
