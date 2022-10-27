ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgie Henley From "Chronicles Of Narnia" Almost Lost An Arm Due To A Rare Flesh-Eating Infection

By Chelsea Stewart
You know Georgie Henley — she played Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia film series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLSwO_0ioqqbF200
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Well, this week, the actor opened up for the first time about a private health battle. Writing on Instagram, Georgie revealed that at 18, she was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis , a flesh-eating bacteria that can result in death if not treated right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMtA1_0ioqqbF200
Yui Mok — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Georgie, 27, said it was "a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed [her] life and wrought havoc throughout [her] body." It even almost caused her to lose her arm: "In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm I received gruelling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXzcM_0ioqqbF200
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Georgie said that she took "a long time to heal both physically and mentally" from the infection and has only recently started getting to a place where she feels comfortable sharing her story. "For the last nine years I have been open about my scars in my personal life, but have hidden them entirely in any professional context: wearing bandages or coverings, makeup on set and stage, long sleeves whenever I might be photographed, trousers so I could put my hand in a pocket," she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i99Of_0ioqqbF200
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

"The industry I am part of often focuses on a very narrow idea of what is deemed aesthetic ‘perfection’," she continued, "and I worried that my scars would prevent me from getting work. The truth is there is no such thing as ‘perfection’, but I have still lived with the shame of feeling different, exacerbated by the expectations that came with beginning my career at a young age."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HOPw_0ioqqbF200
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

She added, "But my scars are not something to be ashamed of. They are a map of the pain my body has endured, and most importantly a reminder of my survival. They do not affect my capacity as an actor, and I’m proud to be a person who has visible scars in this industry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8Rk8_0ioqqbF200
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Georgie concluded the post by expressing her gratitude for the medical professionals and others who have helped and supported her along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYsNi_0ioqqbF200

"Thank you lastly to every person who is reading this and has supported me and my work," she wrote. "It truly means more than you can know. I’m sure I will talk more about my experiences in the future but today I am simply happy to feel, for the first time in a very long time, finally free."

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for StarzPlay

You can see Georgie's full post here .

