ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq7p8_0ioqTmGm00

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that notes she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next Tuesday.

Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michiganâ€™s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up by both sides and one of the Republicansâ€™ chief targets in their campaign to win the House majority on Nov. 8.

Cheney and Slotkin serve on the House Armed Services Committee, but their shared background in the federal government goes back further. Cheney worked in the State Department before launching her political career, as did Slotkin, who worked in the CIA and the Defense Department as well.

Both have been vocal critics of House Republicans who have sought to downplay the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney is vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, which recently issued a subpoena for Trump to testify.

â€œI have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant,â€� Cheney said in a statement included in the Slotkin campaignâ€™s announcement. â€œWhile Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress.â€�

Slotkinâ€™s challenger was among a group of Michigan Republican state lawmakers who met with Trump in Washington after the 2020 election and later signed a letter asking the joint session of Congress to delay certifying the results.

Cheney has recently spoken out against Republican candidates who subscribe to Trumpâ€™s disproven claim that he was denied a second term as the result of widespread voter fraud. For instance, she has said Arizona GOP nominee for governor Kari Lake poses â€œa huge risk for democracyâ€� in light of the candidateâ€™s statement that she would refuse to certify election results she opposes.

For her part, Slotkin was an early and vocal proponent of the select committeeâ€™s formation.

Cheneyâ€™s role in the investigation into the violent breach of the Capitol and her unsparing criticism of Trump, a fellow Republican whom she described as â€œclearly unfit for future office,â€� cost her reelection to Wyomingâ€™s at-large House seat. After her defeat in the August primary, she said she was considering a 2024 presidential campaign, which Trump is also expected to wage.

Though itâ€™s unclear how the Jan. 6 attack will be reflected in the midterm voting, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll this month found only 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working â€œextremelyâ€� well or â€œvery wellâ€� while 52% say itâ€™s not working well.

The AP-NORC poll also found a large segment of Republicans, 58%, still believe Democrat Joe Bidenâ€™s presidential election wasnâ€™t legitimate. Thatâ€™s down slightly from 66% in July 2021. Exhaustive reviews in key states upheld Bidenâ€™s win, while judges â€” including some appointed by Trump â€” dismissed numerous lawsuits challenging the outcome. Trumpâ€™s own attorney general, William Barr, called the claims bogus.

â€œAt a moment when the very heart of our democracy is being challenged, Rep. Cheneyâ€™s voice has been critical,â€� Slotkin said in the campaign press release. â€œRep. Cheney has shown tremendous leadership over the last two years, and while we certainly donâ€™t agree on every issue, I look forward to welcoming her to Michiganâ€™s 7th district next week.â€�

As of two weeks ago, Michiganâ€™s 7th District was the most expensive House race in the country, according to AdImpact, a nonpartisan political media tracking company. The two campaigns and outside groups had combined to spend $27 million.

Biden received more votes than Trump in the district in 2020 by less than 1 percentage point.

___

Follow the APâ€™s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Comments / 102

Brian Mickle
6d ago

Unfortunately crazy lizzy is just so delusional that in her mind she will be the next president of america!!! Hell not only did 70 percent of Wyomain’s vote against her so did the antelope an mule deer!

Reply(3)
43
Ken DeBault
6d ago

Even if you hate someone in your party you never endorse the other party. It won't matter now shes toast. And please don't come back at me as a MAGA or Trumpster or I put party before country cuz dems would puke or commit suicide before endorsing a Republican

Reply(11)
20
Danny Smiddy
6d ago

that's what Democrats do they endorse Democrats you wouldn't think she would endorse a republican do you... Republican and name only

Reply
13
Related
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
NEVADA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Rep. Hinson for voting record

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad argues Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-01) is campaigning on scare tactics and playing politics rather than working for people. Her opponent, State Senator Liz Mathis (D-Cedar Rapids) specifically uses a partial quote in an ad from the Republican Congresswoman’s ad. Source:...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Last chance for the GOP to save itself

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Here is a question for Republicans to consider before next week’s midterm elections: How far does former President Donald Trump have to go before the GOP kicks him out of the party? Put another way, will the Republican Party save itself before it has completely lost its soul?
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Election 2022 Could Be a Turning Point in American Democracy

Key statewide and congressional races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democracy advocates say it's especially important that people vote this year because candidates who continue to push the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen are running on Republican tickets for top state offices. What's next. If elected,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
The Associated Press

New Hampshire: What to expect on election night

New Hampshire is a purple state, with Republicans in charge at the state level, Democrats at the federal level and both sides looking to at least hold serve. Democrats have held all four seats in Congress since 2017, and the state has voted for Democrats in the last five presidential elections. Republicans, meanwhile, control the governor’s seat and the Legislature.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy