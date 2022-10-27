Read full article on original website
richard Bodine
3d ago
there is not a problem with election security. no evidence whatsoever of widespread voter fraud. what we are seeing today with threats against our election officials and election result deniers is all on the shoulders of Donald January 6th Trump. Donald January 6th Trump worst president in American history and a very poor excuse of an American citizen.
2
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
MSNBC
Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system
On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Republicans are hiding their economic agenda: Democrats should expose it
With just days left before midterm elections conclude on Nov. 8 (early voting is already underway in over 36 states), Republicans are repeating a dishonest tactic Richard Nixon used to win the 1968 presidential election: Complain about a problem and offer a “solution” that won’t really solve anything.
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
CNN — Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Secret Service Inspector Who Protected Mike Pence and Other U.S. Government Witnesses Cap off Another Week in Oath Keepers Trial
A Secret Service inspector who whisked former Vice President Mike Pence from the Senate floor narrated the scramble to safeguard her protectee as one of the final witnesses in another week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial. “The concern obviously was that we would get trapped inside the Senate...
‘A Reasonable Attorney Would Never Have Filed This Suit’: Hillary Clinton Seeks Sanctions Against Trump and His Lawyers for ‘Factually and Legally Defective’ RICO Case
Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton filed her motion for sanctions against Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing a “factually and legally defective suit,” calling the former president’s failed RICO case a “political stunt.”. The 32-page motion was also filed in...
Biden administration urges Supreme Court to reject 'extraordinarily disruptive' theory in major elections case
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has urged the Supreme Court to reject a novel legal theory pushed by Republicans in an upcoming elections case from North Carolina that could strip state courts of their ability to oversee federal election-related disputes. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a brief filed...
It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots
Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
Government warns of "heightened threat" to 2022 elections, fueled by rise in domestic violent extremism
Less than two weeks before the 2022 elections, the U.S. government is warning of a "heightened threat" to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism, or DVE, and driven by ideological grievances and access to potential targets, according to a joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
DOJ tries to force aide to testify on Trump claim that his lawyers won’t dare repeat in court: NYT
Former Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Federal prosecutors are seeking to compel testimony from a former top Donald Trump aide about public claims that the documents recovered...
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
Election deniers already are disrupting the midterm election
Two years of sustained disinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election are causing disruptions and instability during early voting for the midterm election.
