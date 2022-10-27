ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

richard Bodine
3d ago

there is not a problem with election security. no evidence whatsoever of widespread voter fraud. what we are seeing today with threats against our election officials and election result deniers is all on the shoulders of Donald January 6th Trump. Donald January 6th Trump worst president in American history and a very poor excuse of an American citizen.

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

Georgia tries to Trump-proof Election Day with new alert system

On Monday, election officials in Georgia, arguably the epicenter of Donald Trump’s lawless quest to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, unveiled a system intended to protect poll workers in the upcoming midterms. The announcement aligned with the start of early voting in Georgia, a state with...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘A Reasonable Attorney Would Never Have Filed This Suit’: Hillary Clinton Seeks Sanctions Against Trump and His Lawyers for ‘Factually and Legally Defective’ RICO Case

Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton filed her motion for sanctions against Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing a “factually and legally defective suit,” calling the former president’s failed RICO case a “political stunt.”. The 32-page motion was also filed in...
Salon

It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots

Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
NYE COUNTY, NV
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
WSAV News 3

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy