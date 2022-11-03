Read full article on original website
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: COVID-Shot Mockumentary Plumbs Its Characters’ Existential Grief
This lockdown movie about two losers tracking supernatural phenomena could be tighter, but then it wouldn't be so pathetic, which is its strongest attribute
‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Another Pair of Contestants: And Walrus and Milkshake Are…
In honor of '90s night on the show, the judges said "bye, bye, bye" to two new contestants
New ‘Glass Onion’ Trailer Finds Edward Norton Predicting His Own Murder (Video)
Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is summoned to detect a murder that hasn't happened yet in the "Knives Out" sequel
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki Stuns as Diana Takes Center Stage
The penultimate season of the Netflix series adeptly tackles Diana and Charles' divorce and the Queen's reputation woes
Netflix and Blumhouse Suddenly Drop Lexi Alexander’s Already-Shot ‘Absolute Dominion’
The martial arts film starring Patton Oswalt is already in post-production
Weinstein Defense Grills Massage Therapist on Why She Kept Going to Harvey’s Room Alone: ‘My Ego Forced Me To!’
Defense attorney Mark Werksman mounted a blistering cross-examination in Weinstein's rape trial Friday
Danny Masterson’s One-Time Interior Designer, Friend of the Family, Called to Testify Against Him
The "That '70s Show" star smiled at Mariah O'Brien as she finished her testimony
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Brings Indie Box Office a Few More Inches of Progress
"The Banshees of Inisherin" has continued the slow, excruciating recovery process for the indie box office
‘The Storied Life of AJ Fikry’ Author Opens Up About the Book-to-Screen Process
"There's never been the exact right set of people for me to want to make a movie with, Gabrielle Zevin tells TheWrap
Daniel Kaluuya Cast in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ as Spider-Punk
The animated sequel to the Oscar-winningno film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in June 2023
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Showrunners Tease What’s Next With Kamdar and Unpack That Love Triangle
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2, Episode 7, titled “Truth or Consequences.”. The midway point of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2, the seventh episode aptly titled “Truth or Consequences,” sees the confluence of several narrative conclusions orbiting Thony’s (Élodie Yung) family and their accidental yet growing status in Las Vegas’ criminal underbelly; among them, Chris (Sean Lew) begins healing from his traumatic involvement in Marco’s death, the impetus of the Fox crime-thriller’s sophomore installment, and Arman (Adan Canto) shows how far he’s willing to go to protect Thony. It’s all part of the plan creator Miranda Kwok envisions on her quest to lead a series that embodies a type of “female ‘Breaking Bad,’” as Thony couches her wavering morality in a kill-or-be-killed environment.
‘The Masked Singer': Milkshake Admits His Costume Was ‘Hands Down’ More of a Challenge Than Wearing Football Pads
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Running and tackling may be hard on the body, but according to “The Masked Singer” contestant Milkshake, football pads are a breeze compared to his costume on the show. Sunday marked ’90s night on the...
Nick Carter Mourns the Loss of Late Brother Aaron: ‘I Will Miss My Brother More Than Anyone Will Ever Know’
"Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth," the Backstreet Boys singer said of Aaron, who died Saturday
Jeremy Strong Nearly Played Scrawny Version of Chris Evans’ Captain America in ‘The First Avenger’
The Emmy winner auditioned for the pre-superhero version of Captain America, for which Evans face would be CGI'd in
Laney Chantal, Special Effects Makeup Artist and ‘Face Off’ Contestant, Dies at 33
Laney, who worked with Lil Nas X on his video "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," died of an accidental overdose, her family said
This Former Evangelical Gay Man Cheated On His Ex-Wife With A Man — He Revealed His Story, And It's More Eye-Opening Than It Is Controversial
"All I knew was how to be what other people needed. I was raised from birth until my early 20s in church. Looking back, I spent a lot of those years in survival mode."
‘Good Enemy’ Off Broadway Review: A Twisted Escape From One Man’s Past in China
Yilong Liu alternates between autopilot and flooring the accelerator in his new drama
‘Gears of War’ Heads to Netflix With Live-Action Film and Animated Series
Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the the video game series “Gears of War” into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series, with the potential for more stories to follow, the streamer announced Monday. The announcement was made on the 16th anniversary...
Leah Remini Says She and Paul Haggis Are ‘Top Enemies’ of Scientology in Final Testimony of Rape Trial
The "King of Queens" star said harassment from the church is "a constant threat" and is "not something that has ended"
‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘The Acolyte’ Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen as Filming Begins
The Disney+ series, set before "The Phantom Menace," also added Rebecca Henderson and Dean-Charles Chapman
