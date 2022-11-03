Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2, Episode 7, titled “Truth or Consequences.”. The midway point of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2, the seventh episode aptly titled “Truth or Consequences,” sees the confluence of several narrative conclusions orbiting Thony’s (Élodie Yung) family and their accidental yet growing status in Las Vegas’ criminal underbelly; among them, Chris (Sean Lew) begins healing from his traumatic involvement in Marco’s death, the impetus of the Fox crime-thriller’s sophomore installment, and Arman (Adan Canto) shows how far he’s willing to go to protect Thony. It’s all part of the plan creator Miranda Kwok envisions on her quest to lead a series that embodies a type of “female ‘Breaking Bad,’” as Thony couches her wavering morality in a kill-or-be-killed environment.

