College football TV schedule today: Week 9 games you should be watching

The college football schedule turns to Week 9 as the month of October draws to a close with division and conference races heating up.

Most of the usual preseason favorites are still well in contention, including ACC leader Clemson, Ohio State out of the Big Ten, and defending national champion Georgia from the SEC.

But there's still plenty to sort out as those teams embark on the latter half of their schedules, especially for Georgia as dates against Kentucky and new division challenger Tennessee are still upcoming.

But first things first: what are the most important games fans should be keeping an eye on as the Week 9 slate kicks off?

Get your remote ready: these are the top games on the Week 9 schedule you should be watching this weekend.

College football Week 9 games you should watch

College football TV schedule for Week 9

All times Eastern

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State. If any team has its back against the wall, it's Penn State. Already down a game in the tough Big Ten East after getting dumped by Michigan, it can't afford to fall to 0-2 against the division's top two teams. And despite James Franklin's relative success at Penn State, he's still 1-7 against OSU. But he also has experience at quarterback, a strong run game, and athletes at receiver and DB who could make this interesting. Ohio State is a plus-2 TD favorite for a reason, though: its offense is almost unmatched in production everywhere on the field. 12 p.m. on Fox

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia. Always one of the premier dates on the college football schedule, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party pits two rivals in very different places. Georgia is still perfect through seven games, boasts some of the nation's fastest skill threats, is 4th in yards per play, and still fields a defense among the very best, ranking 2nd allowing 9.1 points per game and 4th in yards allowed. Florida is predictably a mixed bag in Billy Napier's debut season, ranking 130th out of 131 in FBS in third down defense and getting very erratic play at quarterback, but is elite running the ball, 1st overall with 6.4 yards per rush and 5th in yards per play overall. Georgia needs to ward off its rival to stay perfect ahead of a vital matchup against Tennessee coming up that could decide the SEC East. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee. Vols fans haven't been this pumped since 1998, and for good reason. UT is 7-0 for the first time since that last national championship season, owns a major win over Alabama, leads college football in total offensive production, and is the only team to average over 50 points per game. It seems like nothing can stop this team, but this week and next (at Georgia) will be the real test. Kentucky is enough of a threat on its own, boasting a 1-2 punch on offense with quarterback Will Levis, who should find some lanes against the Vols' 130th ranked pass defense, and lead back Chris Rodriguez, who went for over 100 yards in 2 of 3 games and is at 5.5 ypc. Big Orange can score in bunches, but should focus on holding the ball more, too, ranking 125th time of possession. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Other college football games to watch this weekend

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Some of the most competitive football of the year has been played in the Big 12. Both these teams lost to TCU already, and this game will decide who owns sole possession of second place in the conference. Spencer Sanders is top 10 in major passing categories and the Cowboy defense is the real thing. 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan. Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Michigan, both times as an underdog, including as a 21.5 point dog two seasons ago. Sparty is one point worse than that coming into this one, but faces a challenge against UM's ferocious rushing attack, the engine behind its undefeated record Michigan needs to stay perfect with The Game still to come in order to stay in the College Football Playoff picture. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M. Who knows what the Aggies will look like amid the losing and the terrible offense and now a wave of suspensions? We could finally see 5-star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman as Jimbo scrambles to make something out of this season. And the Rebels are hoping to stay in the SEC West chase after their first loss of the year, at LSU last week. 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

