ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football TV schedule today: Week 9 games you should be watching

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ux0v_0iopeoHy00

The college football schedule turns to Week 9 as the month of October draws to a close with division and conference races heating up.

Most of the usual preseason favorites are still well in contention, including ACC leader Clemson, Ohio State out of the Big Ten, and defending national champion Georgia from the SEC.

But there's still plenty to sort out as those teams embark on the latter half of their schedules, especially for Georgia as dates against Kentucky and new division challenger Tennessee are still upcoming.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

But first things first: what are the most important games fans should be keeping an eye on as the Week 9 slate kicks off?

Get your remote ready: these are the top games on the Week 9 schedule you should be watching this weekend.

College football Week 9 games you should watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvShG_0iopeoHy00
College football TV schedule for Week 9

All times Eastern

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State. If any team has its back against the wall, it's Penn State. Already down a game in the tough Big Ten East after getting dumped by Michigan, it can't afford to fall to 0-2 against the division's top two teams. And despite James Franklin's relative success at Penn State, he's still 1-7 against OSU. But he also has experience at quarterback, a strong run game, and athletes at receiver and DB who could make this interesting. Ohio State is a plus-2 TD favorite for a reason, though: its offense is almost unmatched in production everywhere on the field. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Related: Ohio State vs. Penn State preview, prediction

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia. Always one of the premier dates on the college football schedule, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party pits two rivals in very different places. Georgia is still perfect through seven games, boasts some of the nation's fastest skill threats, is 4th in yards per play, and still fields a defense among the very best, ranking 2nd allowing 9.1 points per game and 4th in yards allowed. Florida is predictably a mixed bag in Billy Napier's debut season, ranking 130th out of 131 in FBS in third down defense and getting very erratic play at quarterback, but is elite running the ball, 1st overall with 6.4 yards per rush and 5th in yards per play overall. Georgia needs to ward off its rival to stay perfect ahead of a vital matchup against Tennessee coming up that could decide the SEC East. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Related: Georgia vs. Florida preview, prediction

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee. Vols fans haven't been this pumped since 1998, and for good reason. UT is 7-0 for the first time since that last national championship season, owns a major win over Alabama, leads college football in total offensive production, and is the only team to average over 50 points per game. It seems like nothing can stop this team, but this week and next (at Georgia) will be the real test. Kentucky is enough of a threat on its own, boasting a 1-2 punch on offense with quarterback Will Levis, who should find some lanes against the Vols' 130th ranked pass defense, and lead back Chris Rodriguez, who went for over 100 yards in 2 of 3 games and is at 5.5 ypc. Big Orange can score in bunches, but should focus on holding the ball more, too, ranking 125th time of possession. 7 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Related: Tennessee vs. Kentucky preview, prediction

College football Week 9 betting preview, game lines, odds (; 2:08)

Other college football games to watch this weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vj0lu_0iopeoHy00

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. Some of the most competitive football of the year has been played in the Big 12. Both these teams lost to TCU already, and this game will decide who owns sole possession of second place in the conference. Spencer Sanders is top 10 in major passing categories and the Cowboy defense is the real thing. 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan. Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Michigan, both times as an underdog, including as a 21.5 point dog two seasons ago. Sparty is one point worse than that coming into this one, but faces a challenge against UM's ferocious rushing attack, the engine behind its undefeated record Michigan needs to stay perfect with The Game still to come in order to stay in the College Football Playoff picture. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M. Who knows what the Aggies will look like amid the losing and the terrible offense and now a wave of suspensions? We could finally see 5-star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman as Jimbo scrambles to make something out of this season. And the Rebels are hoping to stay in the SEC West chase after their first loss of the year, at LSU last week. 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

How to watch college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1

Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy