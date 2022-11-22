ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Wine Delivery Services That Will Bring the Celebration Right to Your Door This Holiday Season

By Kaila Stein and Taylor Jeffries
 3 days ago
Seasoned home cooks know that having a well-stocked kitchen is key to avoiding a dinner crisis – and keeping hangry family members at bay. Equally as important as stocking your shelves is maintaining a full wine rack and stocked bar cart in your home. There’s nothing quite like unwinding at the end of a long day with a nice glass of wine , so why risk running out of your favorite bottle?

If you value your vino as much as we do, consider signing up for a wine delivery service to avoid an at-home wine shortage. You can order bottles tailored to your individual tastes and preferences and decide when and how often you want to receive your wine.  With a ton of different wine delivery services out there, it can be a daunting landscape to navigate. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and put together a list of our top picks for every type of wine drinker. We’ve got options for the cost-conscious, the entertainer, and for those who want to discover new and interesting wines from around the world. So, bring the celebration right to your door with these wine delivery services that we’ve listed below.

And while you’re ordering for yourself, consider gifting one of these wine subscriptions for the holidays . Who wouldn’t want more wine in their life?

Cameron Hughes Wine

A Cameron Hughes Wine club membership allows you to enjoy expert selections and exclusive access to award-winning Cabernet, Pinot, Chardonnay, Red Blends, and more! The best part? These high-quality wines get delivered straight to your door so you never have to leave the comfort of your living room. A membership to the wine club allows you to choose between a six or 12-bottle delivery, a monthly or quarterly delivery and, you can choose whether you want reds, whites or a mix of both. Prices start at $60 for a six-bottle delivery of white wines.


Cameron Hughes Wine Club

$60+



Buy now

Reserve Bar

Reserve Bar is a great for gifting because they offer all sorts of fun options like custom engraving and luxury bottle holders that can be added to the wine itself. They also offer a variety of spirits and non-alcoholic mixers that can be delivered as well but our top Reserve Bar pick is definitely this Cinzano Asti Sparkling Wine Prosecco . The low-alcohol is great for daytime sipping and the crisp and refreshing taste makes it a versatile pick for fancier occasions like New Year’s Eve celebrations.


Cinzano Sparkling Wine Prosecco

$32.97



Buy now

SommSelect

For the budding sommelier, SommSelect gives you the opportunity to learn more about the bottles you drink.  Starting at $99, you receive a box of wines delivered to your door curated by top sommeliers.  Each box also includes literature on the region the wine is sourced from and the backstories of each bottle. You get expert wine recommendations without the five-star restaurant bill.  You’ll be swirling, sniffing and annoying your friends with wine knowledge in no time!


SommSelect

$99+



Buy now

Bright Cellars

If only dating apps were as spot-on as Bright Cellars . The wine matchmaking website pairs you with four bottles for just $40 a month or $50 for six bottles. The Bright Points algorithm (created by two MIT grads) scores each wine by comparing 18 attributes to your preferences from the wine quiz. Wines are sourced mostly from Italy, Spain, Portugal and South America.


Bright Cellars

$40+



Buy now

Drizly

Think of Drizly as the DoorDash of the wine world. If you need wine in a hurry, Drizly is your best bet. You can order all kinds of liquor, wine, spirits or mixers and it will be dropped at your doorstep in 60 minutes or less. You can also grab another one of our prosecco favorites on Drizly: La Marca ! It’s a great NYE option if you need something last-minute.


La Marca Prosecco

$17.59



Buy now

Vinebox

For the non-committal wine drinker, consider Vinebox . Subscribers can taste new wines without committing to a full bottle. The company selects up to the six best wines of the season and delivers them in vials – not bottles. Each vial holds the equivalent of a glass of wine and includes credit to purchase full-sized bottles of the ones you enjoyed most. And just in time for the holidays, Vinebox recently dropped their curated wine advent calendar that sells out quickly every year.


Vinebox

$45+



Buy now

Winc Wine Club

Winc offers one of the most flexible wine subscription plans out there. You get four wines each month and after trying a bottle you rate it, helping Winc determine which bottles to send you in next month’s box. Skip a month at any time or cancel when you’re doing dry January. The price per box will vary, as each wine has a different price point (bottles start at $13). But for new members, you can receive four bottles for just $29.95 to start out.


Winc

$13+



Buy now

Firstleaf

Firstleaf customers answer a few simple questions and the company sends an introductory set of wines. From there, you rate each bottle after drinking, and Firstleaf’s wine experts use these ratings to curate your next box based on your personal taste. You can choose what kind of wine you want and how often you want it shipped. If you don’t love a bottle, they’ll credit you for it. It’s a vino-win-win. Wine lovers can get their first six wines for $44.95 then follow $90 for members’ pricing.


Firstleaf

$44.95+



Buy now

Mysa Natural Wine Club

For natural wine lovers, there’s Mysa Natural Wine Club . If you’re just dipping your toe into the natty wine world, this club lets you try out new natural wines and comes with helpful tasting and pairing guides. Mysa Natural Wine Club also donates 1% of all sales to 1% for the Planet and the Carbon Fund. Choose from monthly, every three, six, or 12-month plans.


Mysa Natural Wine Club

$84.95+



Buy now

Wine Access

If you’re into fine dining and want access to Michelin-starred restaurant wine lists, look no further than Wine Access . Members receive five seasonal collections selected by expert sommeliers. This holiday season, members can experience Wine Access’s partnership with Per Se’s head sommelier Michel Couvreux. Bottles start at around $12 and subscriptions are also available.


Wine Access

$15+



Buy now

BOXT

Elevated boxed wine that you can serve to your friends? Yes, please. Boxt is a subscription service that ensures you have plenty of wine on tap and is perfect for the at-home entertainer. And this isn’t the boxed wine of your college days either.  The wooden box looks chic enough to serve to guests and boasts an easy pour spout and the promise of freshness for up to six weeks. Each box holds about four bottles of wine.


BOXT

$74



Buy now

