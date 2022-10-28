ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Lost not stolen: Send deniers packing

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Mid-term elections have brought anger, incivility, negativity and disinformation that dismay and exhaust us in our attempts to sort fact from fiction. Our nation’s extreme polarization on vitally important issues threatens our republic’s most fundamental democratic ideals. Our political parties often tend to regard one another as enemies, even traitors — a moment in time so rife with dissension that Americans recently became insurrectionists.

How did we get into this mess?

Newt Gingrich got the ball rolling when elected to Congress in 1979, ultimately becoming House speaker. He changed the tone of debate and dismantled the traditional rules of decorum, introducing a form of partisan combat punctuated with name-calling, obstructionism and conspiracy theories, all of which poisoned our political culture. When you hear Trump, you hear Gingrich’s all too effective echo and strategies.

Our nation has always had extremists, both left and right; however, it was the MAGA extremists who were summoned to Washington, gathered together at the Ellipse, and sent to the Capitol by President Trump, all of these actions motivated by the “Big Lie,” the constantly-repeated allegation by Trump and his devotees that “the election was stolen,” the result of “massive voter fraud.”

Interestingly, Trump had begun to prepare those devotees for a loss long before the Jan. 6 insurrection, often declaring that the “only way I can lose this election” is for the election “to be rigged,” which his supplicants obediently swallowed and gleefully spread via social media.

The “Big Lie” is pure fiction, totally unsupported by fact and dismissed as baseless by more than 60 federal judges. Need more proof? I refer you to the document, “Lost Not Stolen,” composed by eight life-long, staunch Republicans available on the internet at lostnotstolen.org.

Hundreds of election deniers appear on mid-term ballots. For our republic’s sake, send them packing.

Robert Hursey

Greenville

