I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails

By Dave Stopera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vtfn_0ioj7xu300

If you ever feel bad about your own awful home improvement skills, just remember...

1. At least you didn't leave your bedroom looking like a crime scene while painting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6CTK_0ioj7xu300
u/19632211 / Via reddit.com

2. At least you didn't put your ceiling fan in fan prison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23K6g7_0ioj7xu300
Twitter: @thedocsaidso

3. At least this isn't the first thing you see every single morning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKgcF_0ioj7xu300
u/May_be_your_doom / Via reddit.com

4. At least your lamp isn't forever yearning to be free:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nOvr_0ioj7xu300
u/B0dis / Via reddit.com

5. At least you didn't learn about how truly different various types of paint can be:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0mnq_0ioj7xu300
u/gettinggnarly / Via reddit.com

6. At least you won't have a heart attack every time you leave your bedroom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQsmg_0ioj7xu300
DIY Solutions / Facebook / Via Facebook: EasyDIYSolutions

7. At least you didn't make this shocking discovery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJM16_0ioj7xu300
u/gardenpea / Via reddit.com

8. At least your dang lights aren't underwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfPA5_0ioj7xu300
u/euphoricbirthdaycake / Via reddit.com

9. At least your cat and the Roomba didn't conspire against you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047IFy_0ioj7xu300
u/Pliny_the_middle / Via reddit.com

10. At least you didn't pull off the impossible while installing a roof:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0eYj_0ioj7xu300
u/Xander395/ / Via reddit.com

11. At least you won't be forever mocked by the puzzles that shall never be finished:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoLvY_0ioj7xu300
u/Square_Barracuda_69 / Via reddit.com

12. At least you didn't learn the hard way about the necessity of using a stud finder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tQNr_0ioj7xu300
u/somecallmejrush / Via reddit.com

13. At least you won't be forced to choose between fresh air and water for the foreseeable future:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gxeh_0ioj7xu300
u//CMoiClem / Via reddit.com

14. At least your ceiling fan isn't crying out for help:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWWFV_0ioj7xu300
u/adjectivepig1996 / Via reddit.com

15. At least the vent you installed won't be blasting whatever happens in the bathroom all over the place:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvshD_0ioj7xu300
u/ziggyzaggyziggyzaggy / Via reddit.com

16. At least your downstairs neighbors didn't accidentally drill a hole straight into your floor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMuaP_0ioj7xu300
u/p4r4v4n / Via reddit.com

17. At least you didn't turn your sink into a magical slide that leads directly to your toilet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaSaJ_0ioj7xu300
u/batataqw89 / Via reddit.com

18. At least you don't have approximately 7 inches between your boiling pot of water and your stove hood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lZhn_0ioj7xu300
u//flopsychops / Via reddit.com

19. At least the local ducks don't have it out for you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14u1P7_0ioj7xu300
u/BluestarHUS / Via reddit.com

20. At least your faucet didn't juuuust miss the mark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWVwB_0ioj7xu300
u/jvjishnu / Via reddit.com

21. At least you aren't trapped forever upstairs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhSIx_0ioj7xu300
u/murderously-funny / Via reddit.com

22. At least your blood pressure won't go up every time you take a bath and look at your faucets:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0birV8_0ioj7xu300
u/JacobBailes / Via reddit.com

23. At least your neighbor didn't just put in a chandelier:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ1oU_0ioj7xu300
u/joopas_ / Via reddit.com

24. At least your stove won't drive you up a wall and to the left every time you use it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJLzS_0ioj7xu300
u/Cozmoz365 / Via reddit.com

25. At least your bathroom sink doesn't look like, well, you know, poo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TRMq_0ioj7xu300
u/sploodify / Via reddit.com

26. At least your showerhead isn't a grotesque monstrosity full of horrors our simple human brains cannot comprehend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZfyC_0ioj7xu300
u/djbryanc / Via reddit.com

27. At least you aren't locked in a never-ending game of hide-and-go-seek with an outlet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Skg4n_0ioj7xu300
u/Yggdrasil5218 / Via reddit.com

28. At least your pipe, uh, doesn't, uh, you know, uh, look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEPmz_0ioj7xu300
u/lostproton / Via reddit.com

29. At least you won't cringe every time you go to sauté some vegetables on the stove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLjWL_0ioj7xu300
Kevin Szabo Jr Plumbing / Facebook / Via Facebook: KevinSzaboJrPlumbing

30. At least you didn't run out of paint at the worst possible moment:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1Qhe_0ioj7xu300
u/saco_98 / Via reddit.com

31. At least you didn't pop your wall full of holes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCpJu_0ioj7xu300
Twitter: @xirandii

32. At least your door can still door:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvqOS_0ioj7xu300
u/AgentA113 / Via reddit.com

33. At least the windows you installed aren't making fun of you:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173VKj_0ioj7xu300
u/Zombait / Via reddit.com

34. At least you aren't trapped for eternity in the living room:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAKNZ_0ioj7xu300
imgur.com

35. At least you don't have a drain for decoration:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmtE5_0ioj7xu300
u/idontreallylikecandy / Via reddit.com

36. At least your door doesn't have a full moon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2RIl_0ioj7xu300
u/jetaimezombies / Via reddit.com

37. At least you're not dealing with...this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocjns_0ioj7xu300
u/InSaInIsInSaN / Via reddit.com

38. At least your Roomba didn't find a tiny piece of rock and go to town:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VP7U_0ioj7xu300
u/AStrangerSaysHi / Via reddit.com

39. At least you didn't just splatter your stairs after knocking over some paint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc9YP_0ioj7xu300
u/YoungSaucyTheDripGod / Via reddit.com

40. At least you didn't build yourself a miniature house:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3Fb3_0ioj7xu300
Twitter: @woodycarpenter1

41. At least you don't have to look at this monstrosity every day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It6jp_0ioj7xu300
u//yassir_aykhlf / Via reddit.com

42. At least you didn't just find out that "not all doors are the same size":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNGMz_0ioj7xu300
u/BlahMehUgh / Via reddit.com

43. At least you didn't forget a very important step of painting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIcxK_0ioj7xu300
u/YouHaveGotRedOnYou / Via reddit.com

44. At least you don't have a monster trying to bust out of your basement walls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbFQr_0ioj7xu300
u/King_Baboon / Via reddit.com

45. At least a leaf won't be part of your home decor until the end of days:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMndF_0ioj7xu300
u/rachinator87 / Via reddit.com

46. At least your new shower doesn't look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K1ue_0ioj7xu300
u/Thatsnotano / Via reddit.com

47. At least your drawers can get along:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YSHo_0ioj7xu300
Twitter: @LRG_Services

48. At least your toilet isn't a dang puzzle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSDEs_0ioj7xu300
imgur.com

49. At least your ceiling fan isn't locked in a heated battle with your wall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmwmX_0ioj7xu300
u/desertmamba / Via reddit.com

50. And at least your poor stove didn't just find out how heavy microwaves are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5YFI_0ioj7xu300

Rough.

u/zingusdingus / Via reddit.com

