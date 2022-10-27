ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish

By Scott Yoshonis
 5 days ago

MORGAN CITY, La. ( KLFY ) — One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.

Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell

The two rescued crewmembers were last reported to be in critical condition, authorities said. The body of the third crewmember was located in the submerged helicopter.

The identities of the three people involved have not been released.

An oil rig crew boat, Captain Ron, arrived on scene and reported two crewmembers in a life raft about 46 miles offshore of Morgan City.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew responded and hoisted the two crewmembers, who were then transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans.

“We’re grateful we were able to save two crewmembers but saddened from the loss of the third,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge, a District Eight search and rescue mission coordinator. “We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to the crewmembers’ family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

