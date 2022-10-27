ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Disney Channel And Nickelodeon Costar Pairs Who Dated IRL, And 3 Who Are Still Together

By Kristen Harris
 4 days ago

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Zendaya and Tom Holland, plenty of the most iconic Hollywood couples were costars first. A lot of actors who started in the business young also found their first love (or at least one of their earliest relationships) on set.

Here are 17 Disney and Nickelodeon costar pairs who dated:

1. Dove Cameron's " first ever real relationship " was with her Liv and Maddie love interest, Ryan McCartan. They got engaged after three years together then broke up six months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsNCD_0ioi8hYx00
Isabella Vosmikova / Disney Channel via Getty Images

2. Good Luck Charlie love interests Bridgit Mendler and Shane Harper met during the casting process. After being friends for several years, they got together towards the end of the show's run and then dated for four years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUsE9_0ioi8hYx00
Eric Mccandless / Disney Channel via Getty Images

3. Though neither ever directly confirmed it, onscreen High School Musical: The Musical: The Series couple Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reportedly dated offscreen during the show's first season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGuT5_0ioi8hYx00
Fred Hayes / ©Disney+ / courtesy Everett Collection

4. Previously, Olivia Rodrigo dated her Bizaardvark costar, Ethan Wacker. Their characters were never romantically involved, but their IRL relationship lasted from 2018–2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LfAp_0ioi8hYx00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

5. High School Musical love interests Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were in a real-life relationship for four years. They broke up two years after HSM 3 premiered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjRQe_0ioi8hYx00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

6. Demi Lovato developed a crush on Joe Jonas when they played a couple in Camp Rock . The pair briefly dated after the sequel was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C33im_0ioi8hYx00
Bob D'Amico / © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

7. Nick Jonas and his brothers duetted with Miley Cyrus when they guest-starred on an episode of Hannah Montana . Offscreen, Nick and Miley dated from mid-2007 to early 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ReYG_0ioi8hYx00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

8. Miley Cyrus also found love with her Hannah Montana: The Movie love interest. During filming, she quietly dated Lucas Till.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CoFl_0ioi8hYx00
Walt Disney Co. / courtesy Everett Collection

9. The Thundermans costars Jack Griffo and Ryan Newman dated from 2013–2016. Their characters broke up onscreen a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bT5hM_0ioi8hYx00
Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

10. James Maslow and Halston Sage — who were dating at the time — shared the screen when Big Time Rush guest-starred on How to Rock . They were together from 2011–2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZ2R4_0ioi8hYx00
Robert Voets / ©Nickelodeon / courtesy Everett Collection, Lisa Rose / ©Nickelodeon / courtesy Everett Collection, Charley Gallay / Via Getty

11. After playing love interests in Girl Vs. Monster in 2012, Olivia Holt and Luke Benward dated for a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WK1bz_0ioi8hYx00
Katie Yu / Disney Channel via Getty Images

12. The first boy that Alyson Stoner "had like a crush on and dated" was their The Suite Life of Zack and Cody costar Cole Sprouse. In a 2004 interview , he introduced her as his girlfriend, but he later broke up with her on her birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Poowb_0ioi8hYx00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

13. Cole Sprouse dated Suite Life guest star Victoria Justice right before Alyson. Of course, they were only kids. She played his character's first kiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0SAJ_0ioi8hYx00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

14. Victoria Justice had a two-year relationship with Victorious guest star, Ryan Rottman, from 2011–2013. He played a love interest that turned out to be bad news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfs4V_0ioi8hYx00
Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com

15. Alexa PenaVega guest-starred as herself on the Big Time Rush finale. Her character ended up with her then-IRL boyfriend Carlos PenaVega. They got married a year after the show ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6VKR_0ioi8hYx00
Nickelodeon / Via youtube.com , Noam Galai / Getty Images for Hallmark Media

16. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, are love interests onscreen. Since 2019, they've also been together in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMaaN_0ioi8hYx00
Natalie Cass / ©Disney+ / courtesy Everett Collection, Tommaso Boddi / Variety via Getty Images

17. And finally, in 2001, Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz played love interests in Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge . They never dated on set, but they reconnected and got together in 2016 then got engaged in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryyoG_0ioi8hYx00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com , Kimberly J. Brown / Via tiktok.com

