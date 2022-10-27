14 Disney Channel And Nickelodeon Costar Pairs Who Dated IRL, And 3 Who Are Still Together

While Glee has been off the air for the better part of a decade, the series is often not far from the minds of its fans. The comedy-musical series, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, boasted an ensemble cast that was undeniably memorable — but it sounds like one lead role was almost drastically different. During an appearance on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, which is hosted by Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the role of Will Schuester was almost played by pop star and actor Justin Timberlake, indicating that "that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake, Mr. Schue." Additionally, Murphy revealed that co-creator Ian Brennan pitched the idea of Schuester, who ultimately was played by Matthew Morrison, to be a crystal meth addict.

OHIO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO