Britney Spears' Lawyer Wants Her Father Jamie Found In Contempt Over Singer's Medical Records

Britney Spears' attorney asked the judge to find Jamie Spears and the law firm representing him in contempt over the singer's previously sealed and confidential medical records, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Mathew Rosengart rushed to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, urging Judge Brenda J. Penny to find Britney's father and the firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher in contempt of court for filing confidential information about Britney in connection with a motion to compel the singer's deposition, which was denied in July.

Rosengart also made it clear — he wants Jamie and the law firm to pay for Britney's attorney fees and costs connected to fighting what he called a “frivolous” opposition to his motion to seal the records.

“We should not have had to come to court today,” Britney's lawyer told the judge. "This has turned into an Alice in Wonderland procedure."

As RadarOnline.com reported in July, Judge Penny denied Jamie's motion to force his estranged daughter to sit for a deposition. Rosengart said the previously confidential medical records filed by Jamie's attorney as exhibits were not relevant in their fight to compel Britney's deposition.

Judge Penny will make her decision about forcing Jamie to pay Britney's attorney fees during a hearing on December 7. She did not set a date for Rosengart's request to find Britney's father and his law firm in contempt of court.

“I’ll give it some thought,” she said while ruling the sealed records should remain private due to the “unprecedented media attention” Britney's conservatorship battle brought. Judge Penny agreed that failing to keep the records private could “jeopardize Ms. Spears’ continuing protection of privacy.”

Rosengart's request came on the heels of Britney's mom withdrawing her petition for her pop star daughter to pay her more than $600k in attorney fees.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Lynne Spears informed the court she was dropping her fight against Britney — just one day before she was set to appear in court.