ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears' Lawyer Wants Her Father Jamie Found In Contempt Over Singer's Medical Records

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQouV_0iohpc9b00
Source: Mega

Britney Spears' attorney asked the judge to find Jamie Spears and the law firm representing him in contempt over the singer's previously sealed and confidential medical records, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Article continues below advertisement

Mathew Rosengart rushed to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, urging Judge Brenda J. Penny to find Britney's father and the firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher in contempt of court for filing confidential information about Britney in connection with a motion to compel the singer's deposition, which was denied in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfbnj_0iohpc9b00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Rosengart also made it clear — he wants Jamie and the law firm to pay for Britney's attorney fees and costs connected to fighting what he called a “frivolous” opposition to his motion to seal the records.

“We should not have had to come to court today,” Britney's lawyer told the judge. "This has turned into an Alice in Wonderland procedure."

As RadarOnline.com reported in July, Judge Penny denied Jamie's motion to force his estranged daughter to sit for a deposition. Rosengart said the previously confidential medical records filed by Jamie's attorney as exhibits were not relevant in their fight to compel Britney's deposition.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1dNE_0iohpc9b00
Source: Mega

Judge Penny will make her decision about forcing Jamie to pay Britney's attorney fees during a hearing on December 7. She did not set a date for Rosengart's request to find Britney's father and his law firm in contempt of court.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ll give it some thought,” she said while ruling the sealed records should remain private due to the “unprecedented media attention” Britney's conservatorship battle brought. Judge Penny agreed that failing to keep the records private could “jeopardize Ms. Spears’ continuing protection of privacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKqid_0iohpc9b00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Rosengart's request came on the heels of Britney's mom withdrawing her petition for her pop star daughter to pay her more than $600k in attorney fees.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Lynne Spears informed the court she was dropping her fight against Britney — just one day before she was set to appear in court.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators

A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp Fan Falls Head over Heels for the Actor, and it Cost Her $40,000. Now She’s Suing.

A fan of Johnny Depp in South America fell hard for the actor before she realized it wasn’t actually Johnny Depp, and her mistake has cost her $40,000. A 61-year-old retiree living in Brazil fell for the ultimate scam when a Johnny Depp impersonator posed as the actor, sending private messages to the woman, and convincing her that he needed money because of the recent lawsuits against him. The woman said that she began an online relationship with the impersonator back in 2020, and she believed he was Johnny Depp.
RadarOnline

‘You’ve Single Handedly Ruined Your Career’: Spice Girls Star Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rips Singer In Explosive Email Leaked In Divorce War

An explosive email sent to Mel B by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has been exposed as part of their ongoing divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com obtained a series of messages exchanged between Mel and Stephen in May 2021. The exes are currently in court fighting over caretakers for their 11-year-old daughter Madison.
RadarOnline

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Keep My Kid Out Of It!' Nick Cannon's 1-Month-Old Daughter Facing 'Disgusting' DEATH THREATS Over Family Dynamic

Nick Cannon's one-month-old daughter, Onyx, has been the subject of hateful messages online just weeks after Lanisha Cole announced they welcomed their first child together. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently became the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo's third child together. Onyx was baby #9 for the Wild 'n Out host.On Friday, Cole blasted the individuals who sent her DMs in a short but bold statement, saying that behavior will not be tolerated on her social media accounts."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote. "Some of you guys...
RadarOnline

'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor

Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy