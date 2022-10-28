ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is coming soon – here’s how to pre-order the eagerly awaited autobiography

By Eva Waite-Taylor
 3 days ago

Despite all the rumours surrounding Prince Harry’s eagerly anticipated autobiography, Spare, publisher Penguin Random House has confirmed it will be released in January 2023 in 16 different languages, along with an audiobook read by Harry himself.

The book’s publication date is later than originally planned – it was tentatively slated for the end of 2022. Reports suggest the reason for this is because of last-minute changes that were made to the memoir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Whether this is true or not remains unknown, but the title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, with almost £1.3m ($1.5m) going to Sentebale , an organisation Prince Harry founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. The prince will also donate £300,000 to WellChild , a non-profit organisation that makes it possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home.

Plenty has been written and spoken about Prince Harry’s life – before and throughout his relationship and subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle – so this book serves as an opportunity for him to share the truth. If you’re looking to get your hands on the book on the day of publication, read on for everything there is to know about the bombshell book, including how you can pre-order it now.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, published by Penguin Random House

When will Prince Harry’s memoir be released?

What is Prince Harry’s memoir about?

How to pre-order Prince Harry’s autobiography

