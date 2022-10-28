ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman trails in Pennsylvania as polls look bleak for Democrats

By Oliver O'Connell and Andrew Naughtie
 3 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”.

However, a new poll shows Mr Fetterman now trailing Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in a new poll released after the pair’s sole debate earlier this week.

Mr Fetterman since has addressed the impact that the stroke he suffered this year had on his performance at this week’s debate with Dr Oz , an event where he appeared to struggle at times when answering questions from the moderators.

“Knew it wasn’t going to be easy after having a stroke after five months,” he told a crowd in Pittsburgh. “In fact, I don’t think it has ever been done before in American political history actually. You know, after that stroke, I got knocked down, but I got back up.”

Trav
3d ago

Well surely the people of the state recognize that Fetterman should not even be running. If his situation improves, he can try again in a couple of years. He is young compared to most of them. Get some rehab, work on whatever is going on cerebrally. But he does not belong in the US senate at this time.

gerald leck
2d ago

Vote all of these socialist leftist marxist lying Dems. out of office. Vote in person on election day!!!!! Crying Chuckie's days are numbered..

Love muffin
3d ago

As if that disastrous debate didn't ruin Feddermins chances, Biden showed up and officially sealed his fate. Oz wins the senate seat.

