ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (January 12, 2023)? Episode details for ‘Second Chance’

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdFhV_0ioXriX900

Is “ Law and Order ” on tonight (January 12, 2023)? YES . TV’s long-running crime procedural returns on Thursday night with an episode titled “Second Chance.” Here’s the official description: “When an ex-con is found beaten to death, Cosgrove and Shaw arrest an unlikely culprit. Maroun must put her personal feelings for the suspect aside and take the lead in court when she and Price can’t agree on the best trial strategy.” Watch the Season 22, Episode 11 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.”

Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members ?
As always, the show’s six main cast members are evenly divided into three “Law” characters — Jeffrey Donovan as Senior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Junior Detective Jalen Shaw and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon — and three “Order” characters — Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy.

What time and channel is “Law & Order” on tonight?
All three shows in the franchise air Thursday nights on NBC . “Law & Order” airs at 8/7c, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” airs at 9/8c and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs at 10/9c. Peacock subscribers can watch the new episodes streaming next-day.

How many years has “Law & Order” been on?
Dun-dun! Another year means yet another season of “Law & Order” for fans to drool over. The 2022-23 television season brings us Season 22 of NBC’s long-running crime procedural created by Dick Wolf . The show aired its first 20 seasons between 1990 and 2010, and then returned for a 21st season in February 2022 and a 22nd season in September 2022.

What was the three-show crossover about?
The program continues to engage in “ripped from the headlines” crime stories that keep the water cooler bubbling each and every week. This season began with a franchise first on September 22 as “Law & Order” engaged in a three-show crossover titled “Gimme Shelter” with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” It told the story of a young Ukrainian girl who travels to New York after her family is killed, where she is soon trafficked.

How many Emmys has “Law & Order” received?
The show has won six Emmys through the years for drama series (1997), guest actress Elaine Stritch (1993), sound editing (1992) and cinematography (1993, ’97 and ’98).

Here is the “Law & Order” Season 22 episode guide:

#2201 “Gimme Shelter – Part Three” — September 22, 2022

#2202 “Battle Lines” — September 29, 2022

#2203 “Camouflage” — October 6, 2022

#2204 “Benefit of the Doubt” — October 13, 2022

#2205 “12 Seconds” — October 27, 2022

#2206 “Vicious Cycle” — November 3, 2022

#2207 “Only the Lonely” — November 10, 2022

#2208 “Chain of Command” — November 17, 2022

#2209 “The System” — December 8, 2022

#2210 “Land of Opportunity” — January 5, 2023

#2211 “Second Chance” — January 12, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0ioXriX900

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Hacks’ to compete for hardware

The freshman series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “The Bear” and “Severance” and returnees “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks” and “Barry” are among the nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards for television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing announced today by WGA West and WGA East. “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Saul” all landed three nominations apiece, as did “The Simpsons” in animation. “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” will join “Saul,” “Andor” and “Severance” in the drama series lineup, while comedy series features “Only Murders in the Building” taking on “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Abbott.” In the new series category, “Bad Sisters” fills...
GoldDerby

FX hasn’t ‘landed on’ an ‘American Crime Story’ Season 4 subject yet

A fourth season of Ryan Murphy‘s “American Crime Story” is in the works, but may no longer focus on Studio 54. A year and a half after announcing the development of “Studio 54: American Crime Story,” FX Chairman John Landgraf said the subject matter is now up in the air. “On ‘American Crime Story,’ we haven’t designated a subsequent successor or season,” Landgraf said during his executive session Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We have other things in development, but we haven’t landed on one of them and said, ‘Yes, this is going to be the fourth...
Deadline

‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy

Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy. It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Reginald...
GoldDerby

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

“The White Lotus: Sicily” made the move from limited series to drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards, and things paid off splendidly as the HBO show was nominated in two categories: Best Drama Ensemble and Best Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. (Last year it bagged a pair of solo bids on the limited series side for Murray Bartlett and Coolidge, who both lost.) The Italy-set season aired from October to December and was one of the most buzzed-about TV programs of the year. The sprawling ensemble consists of a whopping 21 cast members — everyone from known names like...
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 3 recap: ‘All Queens Go to Heaven’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on January 13 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Chosen by last week‘s challenge winner Anetra and LSFYL winner Amethyst, the remaining 15 queens divided themselves into three equal groups of five to work together on promotional bits advertising a queer heaven. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 3 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage and newly anointed recurring host Ts Madison. They were joined by singer Maren Morris as this week’s guest judge. The 15 queens still in the competition are: Amethyst, Anetra, Aura...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 16? Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield …

Episode 3 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 16 on NBC, with the third set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on January 16 on “America’s Got Talent:...
GoldDerby

‘Justified: City Primeval’: 8 things to know before you watch the FX revival

Few shows lend themselves to revivals naturally. “Justified,” the critically acclaimed FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, might not seem like a prime candidate to return after the Emmy-winning series nailed its series finale in 2015. But the show is coming back in 2023 for a limited eight-episode run under the title “Justified: City Primeval.” From a logistical standpoint, bringing back TV’s coolest lawman makes sense: “Justified,” which featured mostly stand-alone, season-long arcs during its excellent six-season run, is perfectly suited to one-off limited series. It’s also a beloved show that balances comedy and drama well, has the respect of many in Hollywood and understands the unique narrative value of place in a way that many series do not.
KENTUCKY STATE
GoldDerby

‘Abbott Elementary’ scores early Season 3 renewal

Fresh off its three Golden Globe wins, “Abbott Elementary” has been renewed for a third season, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The early pickup should come as no surprise as the sitcom has been on a roll since its first season slowly took off last spring after debuting as a midseason replacement. “Abbott” is now ABC’s No. 1 show of the season, improving on its Season 1 ratings by 31 percent to a 3.58 in the all-important adults 18-to-49 demographic across platforms. SEE Full list of Golden Globe winners The news comes less...
GoldDerby

40% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans think Amethyst should have been eliminated in episode 1, not Irene Dubois [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of an epic two-hour, two-episode season premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 on January 6, Seattle-based queen Irene Dubois was given the chop with the season’s first “sashay away” from RuPaul Charles. She went head-to-head against Amethyst in the Lip Sync for Your Life to guest judge Ariana Grande‘s song “7 Rings.” We asked in a recent poll if the judges made the right decision and in a near-tie decision, more fans agreed that Amethyst should have been given the instruction to “sashay away” instead of Irene. Irene fell into the bottom based on a “ice water recipe” talent performance...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards: ‘Banshees’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead among films with 5 bids each

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...
GoldDerby

How to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on TV and online

Days after the return of the Golden Globes to broadcast television, awards season rolls forward with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The 28th annual ceremony – where members of the Critics Choice Association bestow top honors of the best of the past year in film and television – takes place on Sunday, January 15 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards? The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will air on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The show is broadly tape-delayed in West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby. Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
GoldDerby

SAG TV nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘The Bear’ cast, jeers for ‘Pam and Tommy’ snubs

Once the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were revealed, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) were quick to share their thoughts about the television performances that were recognized and those that were ignored. In particular, folks celebrated the solid showing by “The Bear” as well as the surprise inclusion of “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan. Other unexpected nominations, such as the one Sam Elliott received for “1883,” left users scratching their heads or even seething, while others lamented the complete “Pam and Tommy” shutout. Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest SAG Awards reactions to...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film songwriters roundtable: ‘RRR,’ ‘Spirited,’ ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I just love to do it. It’s breathing to me. If I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t be able to live. What I love more than anything is writing songs. It’s that simple,” says Diane Warren about what being a songwriter means to her. Her original song “Applause” from the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman” made the Oscars shortlist this year along with M.M. Keeravani‘s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” and Benj Pasek‘s “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited.” We talked to the three artists for our “Meet the Experts” film songwriters panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy