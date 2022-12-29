ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (December 29, 2022)? Episode details for Season 22, Episode 10

By Marcus James Dixon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdFhV_0ioXriX900

Is “ Law and Order ” on tonight (December 29, 2022)? NO . Instead, NBC is airing “The Wheel” on Thursday night followed by a rebroadcast of the three-show crossover between “Law & Order: Organized Crime, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order.” TV’s long-running crime procedural is on a winter hiatus and will return on January 5, 2023 with an episode centered around Odelya Halevi ‘s character, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. When a “horrific crime” occurs in the Big Apple, Samantha is asked to “take over” the prosecution because it resembles her sister’s case from years ago. Watch the Season 22, Episode 10 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.”

Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members ?
As always, the show’s six main cast members are evenly divided into three “Law” characters — Jeffrey Donovan as Senior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Junior Detective Jalen Shaw and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon — and three “Order” characters — Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy.

What time and channel is “Law & Order” on tonight?
All three shows in the franchise air Thursday nights on NBC. “Law & Order” airs at 8/7c, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” airs at 9/8c and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs at 10/9c. Peacock subscribers can watch the new episodes streaming next-day.

How many years has “Law & Order” been on?
Dun-dun! Another year means yet another season of “Law & Order” for fans to drool over. The 2022-23 television season brings us Season 22 of NBC’s long-running crime procedural created by Dick Wolf . The show aired its first 20 seasons between 1990 and 2010, and then returned for a 21st season in February 2022 and a 22nd season in September 2022.

What was the three-show crossover about?
The program continues to engage in “ripped from the headlines” crime stories that keep the water cooler bubbling each and every week. This season began with a franchise first on September 22 as “Law & Order” engaged in a three-show crossover titled “Gimme Shelter” with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” It told the story of a young Ukrainian girl who travels to New York after her family is killed, where she is soon trafficked.

How many Emmys has “Law & Order” received?
The show has won six Emmys through the years for drama series (1997), guest actress Elaine Stritch (1993), sound editing (1992) and cinematography (1993, ’97 and ’98).

Here is the “Law & Order” Season 22 episode guide:

#2201 “Gimme Shelter – Part Three” — September 22, 2022

#2202 “Battle Lines” — September 29, 2022

#2203 “Camouflage” — October 6, 2022

#2204 “Benefit of the Doubt” — October 13, 2022

#2205 “12 Seconds” — October 27, 2022

#2206 “Vicious Cycle” — November 3, 2022

#2207 “Only the Lonely” — November 10, 2022

#2208 “Chain of Command” — November 17, 2022

#2209 “The System” — December 8, 2022

#2210 “TBA” — January 5, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0ioXriX900

