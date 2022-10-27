ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Brandon Johnson enters Chicago's crowded mayor's race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.

On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.

Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations.

"As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and more equitable Chicago," Johnson said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

He has represented the 1st District on the Cook County Board of Commissioners since 2018. The district stretches from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side to west suburban Bellwood.

Johnson said he would fight for economic justice and affordable housing.

"Families need change, Chicago needs change, and if we are truly going to transform our city, we need a collective, collaborative approach that reflects the values of the people," Johnson said. "I am the candidate who will build a coalition from Ravenswood to Englewood, and all communities beyond and in between."

He joins a crowded field bringing the number of candidates for mayor to nine. The field of candidates now includes Johnson, Mayor Lori Lightfoot , Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), businessman Willie Wilson , former CPS chief executive officer Paul Vallas , community activist Ja'Mal Green , Illinois State Rep. Kambium "Kam" Buckner , and Chicago police officer Frederick Collins.

Other potential candidates who have been weighing bids for mayor include Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia , Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford.

The city's municipal elections will be held on Feb. 23, 2023. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates on April 4, 2023.

CBS Chicago

