‘10/10, no notes’: Royal fans react to Prince Harry’s memoir title Spare

The Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited memoir will be released in January , publisher Penguin Random House announced today.

In a statement, it also revealed that Prince Harry ’s memoir, which was first announced last year, would be titled Spare .

In a description of the book, which is available for pre-order for £28 , its blurb reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royal fans have been quick to share their reactions to the title of the book, which appears to be a play on the “heir and the spare” phrase that is often used for children of those direct in line to the British throne.

As William, Prince of Wales became the heir when he was born Prince Harry, as his younger brother, was labelled “the spare”.

“Prince Harry calling his memoir Spare is a gorgeous shot, 10/10, no notes, will absolutely be buying,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “The book is named Spare . Prince Harry ate that.”

Buzzfeed’ s celebrity reporter, Stephanie Soteriou, tweeted: “The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir Spare is just iconic.”

Another person wrote: “Harry calling his memoir Spare is absolutely sending me,” accompanied by several sobbing emoji.

“Did Prince Harry just title his memoir Spare ?!?! Yo this gonna [sic] be good,” one fan predicted.

Another suggested that, by calling his memoir Spare , Harry was reclaiming a word that was “meant as an insult”.

Another person added: “Even the title speaks volumes about the way he feels he has been treated.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020.

Later, Meghan Markle revealed she didn’t feel as if she got the mental health support she needed while she was a working royal , and that she faced some racist comments ahead of the birth of her and Harry’s first child, Archie.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry will be released on 10 January 2023.