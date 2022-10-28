ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘10/10, no notes’: Royal fans react to Prince Harry’s memoir title Spare

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVo0i_0ioWOv9g00

The Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited memoir will be released in January , publisher Penguin Random House announced today.

In a statement, it also revealed that Prince Harry ’s memoir, which was first announced last year, would be titled Spare .

In a description of the book, which is available for pre-order for £28 , its blurb reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royal fans have been quick to share their reactions to the title of the book, which appears to be a play on the “heir and the spare” phrase that is often used for children of those direct in line to the British throne.

As William, Prince of Wales became the heir when he was born Prince Harry, as his younger brother, was labelled “the spare”.

“Prince Harry calling his memoir Spare is a gorgeous shot, 10/10, no notes, will absolutely be buying,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “The book is named Spare . Prince Harry ate that.”

Buzzfeed’ s celebrity reporter, Stephanie Soteriou, tweeted: “The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir Spare is just iconic.”

Another person wrote: “Harry calling his memoir Spare is absolutely sending me,” accompanied by several sobbing emoji.

“Did Prince Harry just title his memoir Spare ?!?! Yo this gonna [sic] be good,” one fan predicted.

Another suggested that, by calling his memoir Spare , Harry was reclaiming a word that was “meant as an insult”.

Another person added: “Even the title speaks volumes about the way he feels he has been treated.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020.

Later, Meghan Markle revealed she didn’t feel as if she got the mental health support she needed while she was a working royal , and that she faced some racist comments ahead of the birth of her and Harry’s first child, Archie.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry will be released on 10 January 2023.

Comments / 6

Guest
4d ago

Of course, MM comments attached to this….just asking….how did MM’s family help her and give her mental health support or were they MIA? She does have her own family

Reply
6
Related
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
AOL Corp

King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy