Hebron, OH

Podcast: Roundtable Show at Longnecks in Hebron

700WLW
 4 days ago

The Roundtable Show

I’m w/ Rocky Boiman each week at Longnecks Sports Grill. The show will rotate monthly between their three locations.

We will be at the Hebron location for November.

Three hours of Bengals, Bearcats, NFL, CFB, Fantasy Football talk each week w/ food, fun, prizes and more.

We are excited that Chad Brendel and Justin Williams have again committed to a weekly UC football segment!

And Dan Clasgens of Get Sports Info is back for our weekly Fantasy Football segment!

New this year: A weekly segment with former longtime Bengals assistant coach Kyle Caskey.

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

