Australia vs England live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 cricket for free – will rain stop play?

Today's T20 World Cup clash between Australia and England is slated as one of the defining matches of the Super 12 but with the rain continuing to fall at the MCG, there's a decent chance that we might not see a result. With both side suffering disappointing defeats in earlier games, they'll really need a win to keep themselves near the top of the Group 1 pile. Another loss against their names with three of five games played could prove fatal with the competition as tight as it is. Showers are forecast for the rest of the evening in Melbourne. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs England live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

Australia vs England live stream

Date: Friday 28th October 2022

Time: 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Australia lost last Saturday's Super 12 opener to New Zealand by 89 runs but managed to pick themselves up for a sturdy seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka. A mighty 59 of 18 balls for Marcus Stoinis saw off the Lions after some fairly tidy figures all round for the Aussie bowlers. As ever, though, the game against England will be the one that matter most. Can they get revenge for the recent warm-up series loss?

England, of course, would like nothing better than to knock the auld enemy out of its very own T20 World Cup while picking up some much needed Super 12 points at the same time. A frustrating DSL loss to Ireland in their last match has Jos Buttler's men in a dangerous position.

"There’s no hiding that Friday is going to be a pretty epic game against Australia, at the MCG," said left-arm bowler Sam Curran after England's ominous win in Perth over the Afghans. "If we win [on Friday] that will obviously be great for us and I guess might put the Aussies in a tricky position."

Too right it would. Australia vs England is scheduled to start at 9am BST at the MCG today. Follow our guide to watch an Australia vs England live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Australia vs England free live stream

Australia vs England is one of 14 matches T20 World Cup 2022 matches that are being broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now in Australia. Australian away from home?

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs England free live stream from abroad.

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) , with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN to stream your Kayo subscription.

Watch an Australia vs England live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming . If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Australia vs England live stream

Using a VPN to watch the Australia vs England is incredibly simple.

1 . Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Australia vs England, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australia vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark , which offers 24-hour assistance.

Watch an Australia vs England live stream in the USA

Willow TV has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming Australia vs England along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price...

Australia vs England live stream in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch Australia vs England on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Watch an Australia vs England live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an Australia vs England live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN .