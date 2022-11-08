Chefs' Favorite Cookware For One-Pot Fall Meals

Pumpkin baked goods, warm sweaters and minimum-effort dinners that give you leftovers for days: Some things are fall staples. If you wait all year to make hearty, brothy foods in colder weather, you probably have folders full of one-pot recipes . Whether you’re making a stew, some chicken or a spicy rice dish , the one-pot meal is an all-time favorite for all types of home chefs, from those who earnestly enjoy cooking to those who would burn water.

But what’s the best pan to cook these beloved meals in? We asked our favorite chefs to find out. From Dutch ovens to coated cast iron to a set of sauté pans, these are chefs’ favorite holy grail universal vessels to make all sorts of easy daily dinners in. Ahead, find the cookware that will help you step up your own one-pot dinner game.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.